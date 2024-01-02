Powerball tickets win $1 million and $2 million in Florida. Where were they sold?

Two winning Powerball tickets just missed a whopping jackpot prize — but still won big in Florida.

One of the tickets was worth $1 million, while the other scored $2 million, according to the Powerball website.

The Florida lottery players are set to get the windfalls after their tickets matched the five white balls picked in the Jan. 1 drawing. Since one of the players spent an extra dollar on the Power Play option, that person’s prize doubled to $2 million, results show.

The tickets were sold at Publix, a popular grocery store chain based in the Sunshine State. The $1 million ticket — which cost $2 — came from the supermarket on Cross Creek Boulevard in Tampa. The other came from the Publix on NW St. Lucie West Boulevard in Port St. Lucie, according to WFLA and the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

Though the news outlets didn’t say whether anyone had come forward to claim the prizes, Florida Lottery winners have about six months to cash in on drawing games, officials said.

The Florida winners joined other $1 million and $2 million winners in California, Connecticut, Maryland and Texas. But they each were one number from hitting the bigger jackpot, which stood at an estimated $842 million.

A Michigan jackpot winner beat the odds to match all the numbers drawn on Jan. 1. The numbers were white balls 12-21-42-44-49, with Powerball number 1.

The Florida Lottery didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Jan. 2.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

