Powerball winning numbers for Dec. 16 drawing: Jackpot rises to $55 million

The Powerball jackpot rose to an estimated $55 million after no one took home the big prize Saturday night.

The winning number will be drawing shortly after 11 p.m. ET on Monday, and we'll have the results below.

If there's a winner from Monday's drawing, they could take home $25.7 million after taxes, according to the lottery.

The jackpot was most recently won earlier this month, when a winning $256 million ticket was sold in New York on Dec. 7, marking the ninth time the Powerball was won this year.

Before December's win, the Powerball jackpot was previously won in October, when a lucky player in Georgia won the $478 million jackpot. August saw two Powerball winners: first, a $213.8 million jackpot in Pennsylvania followed by a $44.3 million jackpot in California the following week.

Here are the winning numbers for the Monday, Dec. 16 Powerball drawing.

Powerball winning numbers for 12/16/2024

Check here shortly after 11 p.m. ET to see the winning Powerball numbers.

Winning lottery numbers are sponsored by Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY network.

Did anyone win the Powerball?

Check back Tuesday to see if anyone won the Powerball.

To find the full list of previous Powerball winners, click the link to the lottery's website.

How to play the Powerball

In order to purchase a $2 Powerball ticket, you'll have to visit your local convenience store, gas station or grocery store − and in a handful of states, you can purchase tickets online.

To play, you will need to pick six numbers in total to mark on your ticket. Five numbers will be white balls ranging from numbers 1 to 69. The Powerball is red and one number which is between 1 and 26.

If you want to increase your chances of winning, you can add a “Power Play” for $1 which increases the winnings for all non-jackpot prizes. This addition can multiply winnings by 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X, or 10X.

Players can also ask a cashier for a "Quick Pick" where a cashier will give you computer generated numbers on a printed Powerball ticket.

Drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights. If there's no jackpot winner, the cash prize will increase by millions.

Where to buy tickets

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Powerball winning numbers 12/16/24: Jackpot rises to $55 million