Powerball winning numbers for February 10 drawing: Jackpot rises to $142 million

The Powerball jackpot has risen to $142 million for Monday’s drawing after no one won the top prize on Saturday.

If someone matches all six numbers, they can choose a one-time cash payment of $65.8 million.

There were no big winners on Saturday, as no one won either the jackpot, $2 million or $1 million prizes.

A lucky player in Oregon had the first jackpot-winning Powerball ticket of 2025, according to lottery officials, winning a $328.5 million jackpot on Jan. 18.

Check below for the winning numbers for Monday’s Powerball drawing, which is set to happen shortly after 11 p.m. ET.

Powerball tickets are seen at a liquor store, in Washington, U.S., July 19, 2023.

Powerball winning numbers for 2/10/2025

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, will be posted here once drawn.

Winning lottery numbers are sponsored by Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network.

Did anyone win the Powerball?

Any winners will be posted here once announced by lottery officials.

To find the full list of previous Powerball winners, click the link to the lottery's website.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next drawing will happen on Wednesday, Feb. 12, just after 11 p.m. ET.

How to play the Powerball?

To play the Powerball, you have to buy a ticket for $2. You can do this at a variety of locations, including your local convenience store, gas station, or even grocery store. In some states, Powerball tickets can be bought online.

Once you have your ticket, you need to pick six numbers. Five of them will be white balls with numbers from 1 to 69. The red Powerball ranges from 1 to 26. People can also add a “Power Play” for $1 which increases the winning for all non-jackpot prizes.

The “Power Play” multiplier can multiply winnings by: 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X, or 10X.

If you are feeling unlucky or want the computer to do the work for you, the “Quick Pick” option is available where computer-generated numbers will be printed on a Powerball ticket. To win the jackpot, players must match all five white balls in any order and the red Powerball.

Powerball drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights. If no one wins the jackpot, the cash prize will continue to tick up.

Where to buy tickets

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

