Powerball winning numbers for January 8 drawing: Jackpot rises to $240 million

The jackpot for Wednesday's Powerball drawing rose to $240 million after no one won the big prize on Monday.

If someone matches all six numbers, they can choose a one-time cash payment of $107.4 million.

According to the lottery, no one managed to win the jackpot or prizes of $2 million and $1 million on Saturday, but four lucky Americans managed to win $50,000 in the drawing.

The game had an eventful 2024, with nine jackpot winners, including the largest one in April: the $1.3 billion jackpot went to three players in Oregon, one of whom is a cancer survivor. The most recent win came in December when a ticket sold in New York had the winning numbers for a $256 million jackpot.

Wednesday’s Powerball drawing happened shortly after 11 p.m. ET, and we have the results below.

Powerball tickets in New Jersey.

Powerball winning numbers for 1/8/2025

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on Jan. 8, 2025, will be posted here as soon as they are drawn.

Did anyone win the Powerball?

Winners of Wednesday’s Powerball will be posted here once they are announced.

To find the full list of previous Powerball winners, click the link to the lottery's website.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next drawing will happen on Saturday, Jan. 11, just after 11 p.m. ET.

How to play the Powerball?

To play the Powerball, you have to buy a ticket for $2. You can do this at a variety of locations, including your local convenience store, gas station, or even grocery store. In some states, Powerball tickets can be bought online.

Once you have your ticket, you need to pick six numbers. Five of them will be white balls with numbers from 1 to 69. The red Powerball ranges from 1 to 26. People can also add a “Power Play” for $1 which increases the winning for all non-jackpot prizes.

The “Power Play” multiplier can multiply winnings by: 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X, or 10X.

If you are feeling unlucky or want the computer to do the work for you, the “Quick Pick” option is available where computer-generated numbers will be printed on a Powerball ticket. To win the jackpot, players must match all five white balls in any order and the red Powerball.

Powerball drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights. If no one wins the jackpot, the cash prize will continue to tick up.

Where to buy tickets

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

