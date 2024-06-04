Powerball winning numbers for June 3; jackpot rises to $171 million

The Powerball jackpot is up to $171 million on Monday after no one claimed the top prize in Saturday's drawing.

If someone wins Monday's jackpot, they can walk away with a $79.5 million lump-sum payment after taxes, according to the lottery's estimates.

The winning numbers are scheduled to be drawn just after 11 p.m. ET on Monday, and we will have the results below.

Here's what to know about the Monday, June 3 Powerball drawing:

A Powerball ticket

Powerball winning numbers for 6/3/2024

The winning numbers for Monday night's Powerball drawing will be displayed here as soon as they're available.

Winning lottery numbers are sponsored by Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY network.

Powerball winner: $1.3 billion Powerball winners revealed, cancer survivor said he 'prayed to God' for win

Lottery winners: Running errands for mom leaves this woman $50,000 richer after winning Virginia Lottery

Did anyone win the Powerball?

We will display the winners of Wednesday's Powerball jackpot as soon as the information is available.

To find the full list of previous Powerball winners, click the link to the lottery's website.

How to play the Powerball

In order to purchase a $2 Powerball ticket, you'll have to visit your local convenience store, gas station or grocery store − and in a handful of states, you can purchase tickets online.

To play, you will need to pick six numbers in total to mark on your ticket. Five numbers will be white balls ranging from numbers 1 to 69. The Powerball is red and one number which is between 1 and 26.

If you want to increase your chances of winning, you can add a “Power Play” for $1 which increases the winnings for all non-jackpot prizes. This addition can multiply winnings by 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X, or 10X.

Players can also ask a cashier for a "Quick Pick" where a cashier will give you a computer generated numbers on a printed Powerball ticket.

Drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights. If there's no jackpot winner, the cash prize will increase by millions.

Where to purchase tickets

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Gannett may earn revenue for audience referrals to Jackpocket services. Must be 18+, 21+ in AZ and 19+ in NE. Not affiliated with any State Lottery. Gambling Problem? Call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY); 1-800-327-5050(MA); 1-877-MYLIMIT (OR); 1-800-981-0023 (PR); 1-800-GAMBLER (all others). Visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Powerball winning numbers for 6/3/24; Jackpot rises to $171 million