Powerball winning numbers for Nov. 9 drawing: Jackpot rises to $92 million

The Powerball jackpot rises to $92 million for Saturday's drawing after no one won the grand prize on Wednesday.

The winning numbers were drawn just after 11 p.m. ET on Saturday, and we have the results below.

Saturday's $92 million jackpot means a lucky winner would take home $43.4 million after taxes, according to the lottery.

In October, a lucky player in Georgia won the $478 million jackpot. That jackpot win marks the eighth time someone has won the Powerball jackpot this year, the lottery said.

In August, a lucky California player won a $44.3 million Powerball jackpot. The week before, a Pennsylvania player won the $213.8 million jackpot.

Here are the winning Powerball numbers for the Saturday, Nov. 9 drawing.

Powerball winning numbers for 11/09/2024

Did anyone win the Powerball?

Keep those tickets handy. Once the Powerball releases the results, all winners will be posted here.

To find the full list of previous Powerball winners, click the link to the lottery's website.

How to play the Powerball

In order to purchase a $2 Powerball ticket, you'll have to visit your local convenience store, gas station or grocery store − and in a handful of states, you can purchase tickets online.

To play, you will need to pick six numbers in total to mark on your ticket. Five numbers will be white balls ranging from numbers 1 to 69. The Powerball is red and one number which is between 1 and 26.

If you want to increase your chances of winning, you can add a “Power Play” for $1 which increases the winnings for all non-jackpot prizes. This addition can multiply winnings by 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X, or 10X.

Players can also ask a cashier for a "Quick Pick" where a cashier will give you computer generated numbers on a printed Powerball ticket.

Drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights. If there's no jackpot winner, the cash prize will increase by millions.

Where to buy tickets

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

