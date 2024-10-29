Powerball winning numbers for October 28 drawing; $28 million jackpot

The Powerball jackpot rose to $28 million for Monday's drawing after no one picked the lucky numbers on Saturday.

The cash value of Monday's prize stands at $13.4 million.

The jackpot reset when a player in Georgia won the $478 million jackpot on Wednesday, marking eighth win of the year. The win was the largest lottery win in Georgia, according to Powerball.

The jackpot has a long way to go to reach the high mark of the year, when an Oregon man who survived cancer won a $1.3 billion prize in April.

The winning numbers are expected to be drawn just after at 11 p.m. ET Monday and we will have the results below.

Here are the winning Powerball numbers for Monday, Oct. 28, 2024.

Powerball winning numbers for 10/28/2024

Check here after 11 p.m. ET for the winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on Oct. 28.

Did anyone win the Powerball jackpot?

Check here Tuesday morning to see if anyone won the Powerball jackpot.

Powerball tickets

How to play the Powerball

In order to purchase a $2 Powerball ticket, you'll have to visit your local convenience store, gas station or grocery store − and in a handful of states, you can purchase tickets online.

To play, you will need to pick six numbers in total to mark on your ticket. Five numbers will be white balls ranging from numbers 1 to 69. The Powerball is red and one number which is between 1 and 26.

If you want to increase your chances of winning, you can add a “Power Play” for $1 which increases the winnings for all non-jackpot prizes. This addition can multiply winnings by 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X, or 10X.

Players can also ask a cashier for a "Quick Pick" where a cashier will give you computer generated numbers on a printed Powerball ticket.

Drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights. If there's no jackpot winner, the cash prize will increase by millions.

Where to buy tickets

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Powerball winning numbers 10/28/24: $28 million jackpot