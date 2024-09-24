Powerball winning numbers for September 23: Jackpot climbs to $208 million

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $208 million ahead of Monday's drawing after no one won the top prize on Saturday.

The winning numbers will be drawn around 11 p.m. ET on Monday, and we'll have the results below.

If someone were to win the $208 million jackpot, they could walk away with $104.6 million after taxes, according to the lottery.

August was a good month for Powerball jackpots: A California player won a $44.3 million Powerball jackpot, and a Pennsylvania player won the $213.8 million jackpot the week before.

Here's what to know about the Saturday, Sept. 21 Powerball drawing:

Powerball winning numbers for 09/23/2024

Check back here for the winning numbers from the Monday, Sept. 23 drawing.

Did anyone win the Powerball?

The full list of Powerball winners will be updated as soon as that information becomes available.

To find the full list of previous Powerball winners, click the link to the lottery's website.

How to play the Powerball

In order to purchase a $2 Powerball ticket, you'll have to visit your local convenience store, gas station or grocery store − and in a handful of states, you can purchase tickets online.

To play, you will need to pick six numbers in total to mark on your ticket. Five numbers will be white balls ranging from numbers 1 to 69. The Powerball is red and one number which is between 1 and 26.

If you want to increase your chances of winning, you can add a “Power Play” for $1 which increases the winnings for all non-jackpot prizes. This addition can multiply winnings by 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X, or 10X.

Players can also ask a cashier for a "Quick Pick" where a cashier will give you a computer generated numbers on a printed Powerball ticket.

Drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights. If there's no jackpot winner, the cash prize will increase by millions.

Where to buy tickets

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

