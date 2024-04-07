Powerball winning ticket sold in Oregon for $1.326 billion jackpot

A winning Powerball ticket for the $1.326 billion jackpot was sold in Oregon, lottery officials said early Sunday morning.

The announcement came after an error with one of the state's participating in the game forced officials to delay the drawing for several hours.

The numbers were scheduled to be rolled at 11 p.m. ET Saturday, but the Multi-State Lottery Association issued a statement shortly after saying "pre-draw procedures" were not completed, forcing the delay.

The winning numbers were ultimately drawn about 2:30 a.m. ET Sunday.

What were the Powerball winning numbers?

The Powerball winning numbers for Saturday April 6 were 22, 27, 44, 52 and 69 with a Powerball of 9. The Power Play was 3X.

The numbers were drawn about 2:30 a.m. ET Saturday following a delay due to an error in one state.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia.

