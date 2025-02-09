Powerful 7.6 earthquake in the Caribbean sea with possible tsunami waves
Late Saturday evening a powerful earthquake struck in the middle of the Caribbean sea. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
The Weather Network meteorologist Melinda Singh and Mark Robinson talk snow squalls making for a dangerous drive in parts of Ontario.
A series of earthquakes near Santorini, Greece has prompted tourists to flee the area and the country to declare a state of emergency.
A magnitude-7.6 earthquake shook the Caribbean Sea southwest of the Cayman Islands Saturday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, and some islands and countries urged people near the coastline to move inland in case of a tsunami. The quake struck at 6:23 p.m. local time in the middle of the sea and had a depth of 10 kilometers, the USGS said. Its epicenter was located 130 miles (209 kilometers) south-southwest of George Town in the Cayman Islands.
Warnings have been issued for a number of countries including Cuba, Puerto Rico and the Cayman Islands.
The German Research Center for Geosciences reported the quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), after initially pegging the quake at a magnitude of 6.89. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake had a magnitude of 7.6, with a depth of 10 km. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said a tsunami warning was in effect following the quake for the Caribbean Sea and north of Honduras, adding that a tsunami was not expected on the U.S. Atlantic or Gulf Coast.
The magnitude 7.6 earthquake has prompted tsunami alerts to be issued in surrounding areas
‘A tsunami may reach 1 to 3 meters above the tide’ in Cuba, National Weather Service says
