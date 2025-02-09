Powerful 7.6 earthquake in the Caribbean sea with possible tsunami waves

Reuters

The German Research Center for Geosciences reported the quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), after initially pegging the quake at a magnitude of 6.89. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake had a magnitude of 7.6, with a depth of 10 km. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said a tsunami warning was in effect following the quake for the Caribbean Sea and north of Honduras, adding that a tsunami was not expected on the U.S. Atlantic or Gulf Coast.