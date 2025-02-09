Powerful 7.6-magnitude earthquake strikes Caribbean and sparks tsunami warnings

An earthquake of 7.2 magnitude struck the Caribbean Sea on Saturday (USGS)

A strong 7.6 magnitude earthquake rocked the Caribbean sea on Saturday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake hit at around 6.23 pm EST, with officials reporting the epicenter located about 20 miles north of Honduras and 130 miles southwest of the Cayman Islands.

Following the earthquake, the US Tsunami Warning System issued advisories for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, though these were later redacted.

Residents living on coastal areas have been advised to move inland by the Cayman Islands government. They have also been advised to move out of the water, away from harbours, marinas, bays and inlets.

NWS Tsunami Alerts post on Saturday evening (NWS_NTWC/X)

It is not yet clear if there has been any movement or damage on land.

According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the earthquake was the largest to hit the region since 2021 when a 7.2 magnitude quake struck Haiti.

Three hours after the earthquake, US officials warned that “minor sea fluctuations” could occur, but that any serious threat had passed.