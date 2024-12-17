Powerful earthquake hits Pacific island of Vanuatu, bodies seen in street

A devastating 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Vanuatu's main island, Efate, severely damaging Port Vila and crushing the ground floor of a building containing US and French embassies. Casualties and extensive destruction were reported, including visible bodies in the streets, as per the US Geological Survey and eyewitness accounts.

A powerful earthquake hit the Pacific island of Vanuatu on Tuesday, severely damaging buildings in the capital Port Vila including one housing foreign embassies, with a witness telling AFP of bodies lying in the street.

The 7.3-magnitude quake struck at a depth of 57 kilometres (35 miles), some 30 kilometres off the coast of Efate, Vanuatu's main island, at 12:47 pm (0147 GMT), according to the US Geological Survey.

The ground floor of a building housing the US and French embassies had been crushed under higher floors, resident Michael Thompson told AFP by satellite phone after posting images of the destruction on social media.

"There's people in the buildings in town. There were bodies there when we walked past," Thompson said.

A landslide on one road had covered a bus, he said, "so there's obviously some deaths there".

The quake also collapsed at least two bridges, said Thompson, who runs a zipline business in Vanuatu, and the ground floor of a concrete building housing diplomatic missions had been flattened.

"That no longer exists. It is just completely flat. The top three floors are still holding but they have dropped," he said.

"If there was anyone in there at the time, then they're gone," he said.

Most mobile networks had been cut off, Thompson said.

