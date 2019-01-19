Powerful, Funny And Feminist Signs And Posters From The 2019 Women's March

Women across the United States and around the world came out in force on Saturday to take part in Women’s March demonstrations for the third year in a row.

Originally spurred by the election of President Donald Trump, the Women’s March has become an annual event involving tens of thousands of women showing up to demonstrate over a range of issues, including calling for racial equality, women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, health care access and protections for the environment, to name a few.

As women took to the streets, they carried some really clever, poignant and sharp signs. Here are some of the best we’ve seen.

A demonstrator at a women's march in London on Jan. 19, 2019, holding a sign reading, "Roses are red, violets are blue, I love smashing the patriarchy with you." (Simon Dawson / Reuters) More

A demonstrator holds up a sign at the Women's March in Washington, D.C., reading, "It's Mueller time, baby!" including an image of a baby with Trump-like hair. (ASSOCIATED PRESS) More

A girl at the Women's March in New York City holds a sign reading, "Little girls with dreams become women with vision!" (Caitlin Ochs / Reuters) More

A group of demonstrators holds posters at the Women's March in Washington, D.C., including a sign featuring a woman wearing a hijab with the caption, "We the future will not be banned." (ASSOCIATED PRESS) More