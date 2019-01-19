Powerful, Funny And Feminist Signs And Posters From The 2019 Women's March

Women across the United States and around the world came out in force on Saturday to take part in Women’s March demonstrations for the third year in a row.
Originally spurred by the election of President Donald Trump, the Women’s March has become an annual event involving tens of thousands of women showing up to demonstrate over a range of issues, including calling for racial equality, women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, health care access and protections for the environment, to name a few.
As women took to the streets, they carried some really clever, poignant and sharp signs. Here are some of the best we’ve seen.
These women from CA flew to DC for this year’s #WomensMarch.— Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) January 19, 2019
“We’ve marched in San Jose for the past two years, but things have gotten a bit worse since then.” pic.twitter.com/1epoJikFRj
These furry feminists warmed my (otherwise freezing) heart at the #WomensMarch2019 in #Ottawa today pic.twitter.com/dcuhqgDbRo— Alessia Matsos (@alessiamatsos) January 19, 2019
I’ll cover today the Women’s March 2019. Follow me on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter @LindziRae#WomensWave#WomensMarch2019@womensmarchpic.twitter.com/wXgZZLLqzW— VeroBalderasIglesias (@VeroBalderasI) January 19, 2019
My women’s march sign for tomorrow!!! #WomensMarch2019pic.twitter.com/8EW87hekBT— Aaron. (@TheAaronLeal) January 19, 2019
It's a freezing day, but all these people braved the cold in Ottawa for gender equality! #WomensMarch2019pic.twitter.com/sB3FAZ7xXD— JCnockaert (@cnockaert_j) January 19, 2019
