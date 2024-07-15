Powerful GOP lawmaker to leave. What Rep. Jason Saine said about why ‘it’s time’

Another top Republican state lawmaker is leaving this year: Rep. Jason Saine of Lincolnton.

In an interview with The News & Observer on Friday, Saine confirmed his departure for a job in the private sector. Saine is a top House budget writer and the force behind legalizing sports betting in North Carolina, which became law last year. He has served since 2011.

Saine said he is planning to work in multi-state marketing for a mental health company and will resign in mid-August. He’s running unopposed in his Republican-leaning district. Saine said he hopes that a current local elected official he has in mind — he did not name who that is — will be appointed to replace him and then take his seat after the election.

Saine, 50, said it was time to go. He may go into lobbying, too, he said, but has not made a final decision yet. He said he’ll “still be North Carolina-based” in his work.

He will send in his resignation letter on Monday afternoon, effective Aug. 12.

“I’ve done a lot of challenging things, and, you know, I don’t think anybody should serve forever,” he said. Saine said that aside from the budget, he’s loved working to expand broadband internet access, and had gone to a fiber-optic internet expansion announcement in Lincoln County on Friday.

His son Jackson is going into his junior year of high school, and Saine said he’d like to make sure he can watch his son’s high school football games. Saine said he’s looking forward to spending time on their boat this summer, too.

NC Tribune first reported Saine’s plans with unnamed sources, and unconfirmed by Saine, on Monday morning. Saine talked to The News & Observer on Friday, but embargoed his news until he made an announcement Monday, meaning he spoke on the condition it would not be reported until Monday.

North Carolina state Rep. Jason Saine, left, who chairs the powerful Appropriations Committee, and House Speaker Tim Moore, both Republicans.

Other GOP changes in the House

House Speaker Tim Moore, Saine’s ally in the House, is leaving this year. Moore is running in a Republican-leaning congressional district and is likely to win the seat. Moore’s successor is likely to be House Rules Chair Destin Hall.

Saine said he’s happy for Hall. “It’s an onboarding process. And I’ve always said to everybody around me like, hey, learn this stuff, because I’m not here forever.”

Saine has been the powerful chair of the House Appropriations Committee for years, and before that was Finance Committee chair.

Negotiations on this year’s budget broke down. Saine said that whether or not a budget adjustment bill passes this year, “I’ve done my part.”

Saine said he’ll miss the General Assembly and his colleagues, including those on the other side of the aisle.

Jackson Saine, the ten-year-old son of Rep. Jason Saine of Lincolnton, N.C. stands beside his father during roll call on the opening say of the 2019-20 legislative session on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 in Raleigh, N.C.

Washington correspondent Danielle Battaglia contributed to this report.