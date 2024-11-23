Powerful Israeli airstrike shakes central Beirut, several killed

STORY: :: Several people are killed as an Israeli airstrike shakes central Beirut

:: November 23, 2024

:: Beirut, Lebanon

The attack destroyed an eight-story building and caused a large number of fatalities and injuries, Lebanon's National News Agency said. Footage broadcast by Lebanon's Al Jadeed station showed at least one destroyed building and several others badly damaged around it.

Israel used bunker buster bombs in the strike, leaving a deep crater, the agency said. Beirut smelled strongly of explosives hours after the attack.

The blasts shook the capital at around 4 a.m. (0200 GMT). Security sources said at least four bombs were dropped in the attack.

It marked the fourth Israeli airstrike this week targeting a central area of Beirut, in contrast to the bulk of Israel's attacks on the capital region, which have hit the Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs.

Beirut's southern suburbs were also pounded with heavy blasts on Saturday (November 23) morning.