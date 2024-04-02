Powerful Storm Blows Through West Virginia

Cover Media

Wildlife officers have finally captured a dangerous 3.9-metre (12.8-foot) crocodile which had spent months stalking the residents of Herbert River in North Queensland, Australia. Resident Lawrence Perticato first reported the saltwater croc to the authorities after noticing a “dramatic change” in its behaviour. He said the animal “thrashed and had a go” at him while he was mowing his lawn, and ate three of his neighbour’s chickens. Saltwater crocodiles are the largest living reptiles in the world, with males growing up to 1,000–1,500 kilograms (2,200–3,300 pounds) in weight and 6 metres (20 feet) long. “He started to come for us and stalk us on the riverbank here,” Lawrence recalled to ABC News after the beast’s eventual capture. “I've lived on the river all my life and have become accustomed to crocodiles, and I know when there's a dangerous one…" Despite his previous experience with crocodiles, Lawrence felt “on edge” for the months that the animal was active in Herbert River. The croc’s reign of terror was ended when he was caught in a gated trap on the banks of the river. After the capture, Herbie was driven to Townsville for transfer to a crocodile farm or zoo.