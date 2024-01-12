Powerful storm heads for South-Central Pa.; What you can expect
A storm system is moving into South Central Pennsylvania today, and it could bring heavy rain and damaging winds.
A widespread winter storm warning is in effect as a major system will bring significant impacts across southern Ontario Friday night and into Saturday morning
Another massive and powerful winter storm is likely as we head into the weekend, bringing 20+ cm of snow and blizzard-like conditions to parts of the province
The next storm for Ontario will be bigger, with colder air and more snow, meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the details
Today is expected to be one of the chilliest days so far this winter, but meteorologists say Calgary will plunge even deeper into extreme cold this week.Temperatures are expected to drop as low as –37 C on Friday, per Environment Canada forecasts, before the cold snap starts lifting. The chill is so severe, it's threatening to break recent weather records. "We usually get cold snaps like this [in] January and February in Alberta, but this cold hasn't happened in about 20 years," said Environment
Tornadoes were reported in multiple locations in Florida Tuesday. See the damage, including a damaged RV park and a tilted house.
High tides combined with strong winds and heavy rain to cause major storm surge in several states before wreaking havoc in Canada's eastern provinces on January 9 and 10.
REVELSTOKE, B.C. — Extreme cold and bitter winds are pushing in from the Arctic through Yukon, the Northwest Territories, B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan, bringing wind chill that feels as low as -55 in some regions. The warnings of "the first arctic intrusion of the year" from Environment Canada cover parts of the territories and Saskatchewan, much of central and northern British Columbia and all of Alberta. The forecaster says the arctic air mass has settled over Yukon and the Northwest Territo
An Arctic outflow will significantly cool things down in British Columbia to well below zero degrees, as well as fuel some strait-effect snow
VANCOUVER — Ski resorts are closed because of extreme cold, teachers are impressing students by instantly freezing boiling water, and it's even too cold for a zoo penguin walk. Extreme cold has moved over Western Canada from the Arctic, bringing wind chill values approaching -50 to some areas, surprising even residents who know how to deal with cold winters. Ben DeKleine, owner of Magel's Cafe in Prince George, B.C., said freezing temperatures there have put his truck, which is usually ready for
A powerful winter storm takes hold of Atlantic Canada, with the risk for climbing power outages as heavy snow and strong winds hit. This won't be the last of the intense winter weather this week, either
An Alberta clipper moving eastward has smacked central Saskatchewan with a dump of snow and poor driving conditions.Many central regions of the province have received 10 to 15 centimetres since the snow began falling Tuesday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).Saskatoon's snowfall warning ended as the clipper continued to move east into Manitoba, but areas in east-central Saskatchewan, like Yorkton, Kamsack and Esterhazy, were still under a snowfall warning Wednesday morni
A brutal blast of Arctic air will spread through the central US right after a powerful storm exits the US, eventually bringing the coldest air of the season as far south as Texas.
Calgary firefighters had to battle both a blazing house fire and some of the coldest temperatures of the winter on Thursday afternoon in the southeastern community of Auburn Bay.Carol Henke, the public information officer with the Calgary Fire Department, said calls about the fire started coming in around 4 p.m. When crews arrived on the scene, one house was fully engulfed in flames, she said."The fire was quickly upgraded to a second and a third alarm to bring additional resources, especially d
A majority of Eversource customers in Pittsburg lost power when tree limbs fell at about 3 a.m.
Parts of Baltimore County saw flooded streets amid the downpour, including Ruxton Road in Towson, which authorities closed due to high waters. County officials told 11 News that it was stressful trying to manage the storm, but county agencies were ready and prepared. Viewers of 11 News sent video to the station showing the extent of flooding in their neighborhoods, including one from Pat Weaver in Essex and others from Olivia Lomax and Renwick Glenn in Turner Station.
Temperatures are now above freezing across P.E.I. in the sunshine, but early Thursday morning it was still cold enough at ground level for the previous night's rain to turn to ice, making for very slippery conditions.Schools in the West Isle family, including one French-language school in the area, delayed opening for one hour due to the weather conditions.Salt and sand trucks went out at 1 a.m., but dispatchers said drivers and walkers would still need to be careful about black ice across the I