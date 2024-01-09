Powerful Texas low stirring up trouble across Ontario
A messy Texas low is going to create weather havoc across Ontario. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton
A messy Texas low is going to create weather havoc across Ontario. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton
The wife of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky shared a glimpse into her fun-filled night out.
Comments from Donald Trump’s daughter didn’t sit right with critics on social media.
Prince Harry was teased by the Golden Globes host in an awkward joke about asking his late grandmother for money
This is like a Steve Jobs miracle.
The 'Sex Education' star said she chose the Gabriela Hearst look "for so many reasons" and also said it was inspired by peonies
Wiig and Ferrell performed an amusing dance while they presented Paul Giamatti with a Golden Globe at Sunday's awards ceremony
Taylor Swift is gracing the 2024 award season with her presence. The singer arrived solo to the Golden Globes red carpet.
Ukraine recently shot down several Russian aircraft, and it's underscored a problem that's plagued Moscow for nearly two years, intelligence says.
After years of controversy and "reforms," the Golden Globes have devolved into near-unwatchable drivel. Why does Hollywood keep showing up?
Israeli forces located what they said was the largest weapons production site so far found in Gaza, with underground workshops they said were used to produce long-range missiles capable of hitting targets in northern Israel. The military said that in addition to missiles, the workshops produced copies or adaptations of standard munitions like mortar shells and were connected through underground shafts to a tunnel network used to transport the weapons to fighting units throughout the Gaza Strip. On Monday, the Israeli military took a group of reporters to visit the site in the Bureij area in the middle of the narrow coastal enclave, which has been devastated by weeks of bombardment and ground fighting.
Footage of the "No Hard Feelings" star's joke went viral.
US intelligence also indicated that entire fields of missile silos in Western China used lids that posed problems for launch, Bloomberg reported.
The Republican front-runner's riff on magnets received an embarrassing response on X.
“Cherry lips, crystal skies,” the 19-year-old actress wrote, quoting a lyric from Swift’s song “Blank Space”
The "Sex Education" actor's gown had some details you may have missed.
Several celebrities brought their loved ones to the 81st Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif.
McCain criticized the former president for dishing out another attack at the late senator.
Karen Finney’s response to the Trump-promoted clip said it all.
One of former president Donald Trump's co-defendants in his Georgia election interference case is seeking to dismiss the indictment against him and disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, alleging that she "engaged in a personal, romantic relationship" with one of the top prosecutors she brought in to work on the case, which allegedly resulted in financial gain for both of them. In a court filing Monday, former Trump campaign staff member Michael Roman accuses Willis of having potentially committed "an act to defraud the public of honest services" based on her "intentional failure" to disclose to alleged relationship that she allegedly "personally benefitted from."
Andrew Weissmann calmly countered the former president's wild claim with two key points.