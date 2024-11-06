Powerful winds and low humidity raise wildfire risk across California as blaze erupts near Malibu

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California was lashed by powerful winds Wednesday that caused humidity levels to drop and prompted forecasters to warn of the potential for “extreme and life-threatening” wildfires.

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews scrambled to contain a small blaze fed by erratic gusts that pushed flames through dry brush near Broad Beach along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. The famous roadway dotted with seaside mansions was closed as aircraft dropped water on the Broad Fire. Residents were urged to shelter in place and TV news footage showed at least one structure burning.

The National Weather Service office for Los Angeles amended its red flag warning for increased fire danger with a rare “particularly dangerous situation” label.

With predicted gusts between 50 miles (80.5 kph) and 100 mph (161 mph) and humidity levels as low as 8%, parts of Southern California could experience conditions ripe for “extreme and life-threatening” fire behavior into Thursday, the weather service said.

Officials in several counties urged residents to be on watch for fast-spreading blazes, power outages and downed trees amid the latest round of notorious Santa Ana winds.

"Those in canyon, mountain, and foothill communities should be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice," the LA County Office of Emergency Management said on X. Some canyon roads were closed as a precaution and fire departments positioned resources in areas prone to fires.

Northwest of Los Angeles, the fast-moving Mountain Fire prompted evacuation orders for multiple communities in an agricultural area near Santa Paula in southern Ventura County. The blaze had consumed about 248 acres (100 hectares) by Wednesday morning.

To the south in Orange County, fire officials said ash and debris were being kicked up from the Airport Fire, which tore through the area earlier this year due to high winds, but no active fires were reported there Wednesday. Gusts whipped through coastal cities, bringing down tree branches and toppling large trash bins.

Forecasters also issued red flag warnings until Thursday from California's central coast through the San Francisco Bay Area and into counties to the north.

Sustained winds of 30 mph (48 kph) are expected in many areas, with possible gusts topping 55 mph (88.5 kph) along mountaintops, according to the weather service office in San Francisco.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. said it preemptively turned off power to a small number of customers late Tuesday in areas where strong gusts could damage electrical equipment and spark blazes.

More than 20,000 customers in 17 Northern California counties were without electricity Wednesday morning after Pacific Gas & Electric shut off power to prevent its equipment from sparking fires amid dry and windy conditions.

Southern California Edison also preemptively shut off power for more than 41,000 customers, including more than 12,000 in Los Angeles County on Wednesday. Power shutoffs are being considered for more than 200,000 customers due to the risk, the company said on its website.

