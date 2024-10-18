Powers or Pillich for Hamilton County prosecutor: Whoever wins, it'll be historic
Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers and Democratic challenger Connie Pillich sat down with WCPO ahead of Election Day.
Donald Trump didn’t even have to leave his building for an interview that streamed live on his friend and loyal supporter Dan Bongino’s video podcast Friday morning. But he still had trouble making it to the end of what may have been intended to be a longer sit-down. After vamping for more than 30 minutes in Trump Tower as he waited for the ex-president to show up, Bongino began by boasting to the president about the “super, extra MAGA” crowd that tunes into his show. “We’re like the darkest MAG
Following backlash, Baier said the wrong clip of Trump was played during his interview with Kamala Harris.
The watch-maker lists its address as a small office in a rural Wyoming town, the investigation revealed
Former president was asked if 18-year-old son is ‘good with the ladies’ as he rings in first month at New York University
Former President Donald Trump is “exhausted and refusing interviews,” a campaign adviser reportedly told producers at the pop culture news site The Shade Report. For weeks, Trump had been in talks to do an interview with site, which hosted a sit-down with Vice President Kamala Harris last week, Politico’s Playbook reported.But after the conversations didn’t seem to be going anywhere, a Trump adviser finally told producers the Republican presidential candidate was “exhausted and refusing intervie
Vice President Kamala Harris sat down for an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, but it seemed that every time she spoke more than three words in a row, Bret Baier made an effort to stop her. Co-host Mika Brzezinski said the Fox News veteran was “embarrassing” and “rude.”Morning Joe came prepared with clips of Harris and Baier’s turf battle to back her up. Willie Geist opened with a note before the footage played, claiming: “Bret Baier conducted that interview as if he had something to prove t
Desi Lydic rolls the footage of skeptical undecided voters confronting the former president.
“I’m only two months younger than Donald Trump,” Clinton said before firing off his zinger.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called his party’s presidential nominee, Donald Trump, a “stupid,” “ill-tempered,” and “despicable human being,” according to his own records.McConnell made the withering assessments in a series of private “personal oral histories” that he gave to Michael Tackett, the deputy Washington bureau chief of the Associated Press, who has a forthcoming biography about the Kentucky senator called The Price of Power. The AP conveniently reported the book’s juicy deta
Donald Trump said in a Fox News interview Friday that he thinks the network shouldn’t allow any “negative ads” to run about him until after Election Day.The former president’s astonishingly candid call for the channel to refuse to broadcast messaging that could hurt his chances of returning to the White House came the day after he publicly called out Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott on Truth Social for giving airtime to left-leaning commentators. Sitting on the Fox & Friends curvy couch on Friday, Tru
"I thought it was actually very good until just now," the former president said of another joke that failed to land at the Al Smith charity dinner.
The former president can't seem to get over Kamala Harris' college job at the fast-food joint.
A series of records now made public offers more insight into what Jack Smith will bring with him to Donald Trump's criminal election subversion trial.
Premier Doug Ford's government plans to send rebate cheques to Ontarians as part of its fall economic statement, CBC News has confirmed."The move will be a signature element of the government's fall economic statement," a government source said, which will be released on Oct. 30.The cheques are expected to amount to at least $200 per person.The move was first reported by the Toronto Star and it comes as rumours of an early election continue to swirl. Ford has ruled out an election in 2024 — thou
Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was killed in a gun battle by Israeli troops seemingly unaware they had caught one of the country's biggest foes. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said Sinwar, considered the mastermind of the 7 October attack just over a year ago, had been "eliminated" in southern Gaza on Wednesday. The Israeli military also released drone footage which it said showed the final moments of the Hamas leader before he was killed.
The late night host looked at new allegations against Donald Trump from Stormy Daniels.
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump laced into Vice President Kamala Harris and other Democrats on Thursday in a pointed and at times bitter speech as he headlined the annual Al Smith charity dinner in New York.
“American Psycho,” screamed the banner headline on the Drudge Report this week underneath a photo of former President Trump swaying back and forth listening to music at a town hall in Pennsylvania, an episode that was widely panned by his critics. Such mockery of the former president on the buzzy, conservative Drudge page would have…
A cringe-inducing video featuring Lara Trump dancing to a remixed Taylor Swift song has earned Donald Trump’s campaign ridicule and prompted calls for the pop superstar to sue over the track’s use.Posted to the Trump campaign’s official account Thursday, the clip features a bevy of women supporters of the GOP nominee—including the former president’s daughter-in-law, his adviser Lynne Patton, and sports journalist Sage Steele. The group, all decked out in hot-pink jackets with Trump logos, bob th
Former President Bill Clinton stole the show on the campaign trail Thursday as he ridiculed Donald Trump for suggesting he would turn the U.S. military against its own people, or as Trump calls them: the “enemy from within.”“He keeps talking about how he wants to get even and may have to call out the military on our own people,” Clinton said at a rally with Kamala Harris’ running mate, Tim Walz, in Durham, North Carolina. The crowd booed.“The ‘danger within,’” Clinton said as he scratched his he