PPL sees dramatic rise in scams reported by its customers

Reuters Videos

STORY: Apple unveiled plans for its artificial intelligence products back in June. Portions of the service, dubbed Apple Intelligence, are now rolling out to beta testers this week. But the system may be built on a surprise choice. A research paper from the tech giant published Monday seems to show that Apple has shunned chips from AI champion Nvidia. Instead it’s using processors designed by Google. That’s a surprise as Nvidia controls about 80% of the market for AI chips. The research paper doesn’t explicitly rule out using silicon from the firm. But its descriptions of software and hardware don’t appear to fit with any Nvidia products. Instead, Apple says it’s using so-called TPU chips, designed by Google for machine learning.The search titan sells access to such semiconductors via its cloud computing platform. There was no comment on the Reuters report from any of the firms involved.