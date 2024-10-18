"Practice makes perfect"

"I never thought it would be something this heart-wrenching that would be the end of Bailey's journey." Time has stood still for Patrice Bullock since May 12, 2021, the day she and her husband lost their youngest child. "You can actually see him sitting on the stoop of the school after the track meet waiting for his sister to pick him up. At that time he put his hands on his head, bent over, and fell to the ground," said Dr. Donovan Parks, Patrice's husband. Bailey was 16 years old. He played basketball, football, and ran track. He was a student at John Carroll in Harford County. Dr. Parks suspected and it was later confirmed Bailey died of sudden cardiac arrest.