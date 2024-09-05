Prada Beauty Names Sabrina Carpenter as Their First Celebrity Global Partner

Known for her love of Prada Beauty, Sabrina Carpenter's sung the brand's high praises in both her viral "Please, Please, Please" song and "Taste" music video. Now, its been revealed that Carpenter is the brand's first global beauty partner.

Ahead of her sold-out tour this fall, this partnership makes perfect sense. Growing exponentially in fame and currently the seventh most streamed artist in the world, Carpenter has established herself as a pop icon with her latest album Short n' Sweet. Combining catchy lyrics and beautiful melodies, the Prada Beauty partner is also known for her stunning and dewy makeup looks.

"I've been inspired by Prada fashion for years, so to be partnering with Prada Beauty is surreal, and just a natural fit with how my overall style and love for makeup has evolved, and where it's headed," Carpenter said in a press statement. "After using the lipsticks and balms nonstop over the past few months, I can't wait for my fans to see what Prada Beauty and I are working on heading into next year."

Prada Beauty's ethos consists of combining beauty and performance to work in unison for their consumer. Launched in 2023, the brand makes skincare forward formulas with minimal packaging that deliver incredible color payoff.

