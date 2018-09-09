Prada Parties With the Cool Kids for Its Linea Rossa Return

Edward Barsamian
The Italian fashion house is bringing back sporty style.

Henry Golding and Liv Lo, both in Prada

Photo: BFA.com

Kali Uchis and A$AP Rocky

Photo: Getty Images

Sofia Carson

Photo: Getty Images

Ansel Elgort and Miles Chamley-Watson

Photo: Getty Images

Adriana Lima

Photo: Getty Images

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse

Photo: Getty Images

Katie Grand

Photo: Getty Images

Khalid

Photo: BFA.com

Justine Skye and Dev Hynes

Photo: Getty Images

Eva Chen

Photo: BFA.com

Johannes Huebl

Photo: Getty Images

Paloma Elsesser and Grace Elizabeth

Photo: Getty Images

JonBoy

Photo: BFA.com

Sara Sampaio

Photo: Getty Images

Chloe Wise and Dree Hemingway

Photo: Getty Images

Charlie Puth

Photo: Getty Images

Soo Joo Park

Photo: Getty Images

Salem Mitchell

Photo: BFA.com

Back in the 1990s, if you saw someone wearing a piece with a thin red stripe, you might be in the know that it was a piece of Prada Sport. Fast-forward about 20 years and the Italian fashion house has reimagined its label with cool-kid roots. At Friday’s epic Ralph Lauren anniversary show and bash, Kanye West arrived in a fluorescent orange jacket from the collection, while earlier this season, Migos rocked out in full (and colorful) looks. At last night’s event honoring the Prada Linea Rossa relaunch, everyone from A$AP Rocky to Sofia Carson grooved out in the brand’s Soho space.

Those that took in the colorful wares included Henry Golding and Liv Lo, Katie Grand, Miles Chamley-Watson, and countless other fans of the archival look (now with a new, modern slant). After cocktails and conversation, it was time for Kali Uchis to get the party started, which kicked off the start to a late night and old-school bash.

See the videos.