Prada Parties With the Cool Kids for Its Linea Rossa Return

Back in the 1990s, if you saw someone wearing a piece with a thin red stripe, you might be in the know that it was a piece of Prada Sport. Fast-forward about 20 years and the Italian fashion house has reimagined its label with cool-kid roots. At Friday’s epic Ralph Lauren anniversary show and bash, Kanye West arrived in a fluorescent orange jacket from the collection, while earlier this season, Migos rocked out in full (and colorful) looks. At last night’s event honoring the Prada Linea Rossa relaunch, everyone from A$AP Rocky to Sofia Carson grooved out in the brand’s Soho space.

Those that took in the colorful wares included Henry Golding and Liv Lo, Katie Grand, Miles Chamley-Watson, and countless other fans of the archival look (now with a new, modern slant). After cocktails and conversation, it was time for Kali Uchis to get the party started, which kicked off the start to a late night and old-school bash.