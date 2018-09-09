Prada Parties With the Cool Kids for Its Linea Rossa Return
Prada Parties With the Cool Kids for Its Linea Rossa Return
Back in the 1990s, if you saw someone wearing a piece with a thin red stripe, you might be in the know that it was a piece of Prada Sport. Fast-forward about 20 years and the Italian fashion house has reimagined its label with cool-kid roots. At Friday’s epic Ralph Lauren anniversary show and bash, Kanye West arrived in a fluorescent orange jacket from the collection, while earlier this season, Migos rocked out in full (and colorful) looks. At last night’s event honoring the Prada Linea Rossa relaunch, everyone from A$AP Rocky to Sofia Carson grooved out in the brand’s Soho space.
Those that took in the colorful wares included Henry Golding and Liv Lo, Katie Grand, Miles Chamley-Watson, and countless other fans of the archival look (now with a new, modern slant). After cocktails and conversation, it was time for Kali Uchis to get the party started, which kicked off the start to a late night and old-school bash.