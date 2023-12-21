Prague school shooting: Czech police say several dead and dozens injured after gunfire

Police officers in downtown Prague on Thursday (AP)

Czech police said there were several dead and injured people at a site of a shooting at a downtown Prague school.

"Based on initial information we can confirm there are dead and injured people at the site," police said on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Police activity is focused on Jan Palach Square in the Old Town area of the city.

The Philosophical Faculty of Charles University and the Academy of Arts, Architecture, and Design are located in that area.

At 4pm local time (3pm UK) on Thursday Czech Police said on X that the shooter had been "eliminated".

They added: "The entire building is currently being evacuated and there are several dead and dozens of injured."

Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan told Czech public television the person who opened fire was dead.

Rakusan said there’s no other shooter at the scene and there’s no imminent further danger, but he urged people to cooperate with police.

Pictures on social media show a group of people fleeing a building with their hands raised.

A street closed by police (AP)

Police gave no details about the victims or the circumstances of Thursday’s gunfire.

Jana Postova, a spokesperson for Prague’s rescue service, confirmed numerous people were injured but had no details.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala canceled his scheduled events and was heading for Prague.

More to follow.