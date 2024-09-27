Prairies face a wild temperature swing, with a near 20-degree drop for some

Get ready for a wild temperature rollercoaster across the Prairies, as much colder weather will soon replace the hot summer-like temperatures.

In some spots, weekend daytime highs of 30°C will drop by almost 20-degrees come Monday. That's all thanks to a strong cold front that will track across the region late Sunday and into Monday.

No need to dig out all the winter gear just yet however, as a warmer pattern looks to return once again by next weekend. Don't forget though, that the 'normal' temperature now drops by 2°C per week as we march through the fall season.

This weekend:

Summer-like temperatures will remain locked in place for some southern sections of the Prairies as we head into the weekend. While much of Alberta will hover closer to the seasonal mark, or slightly below, it'll be a blast of full heat across southern Saskatchewan and Manitoba, where temperatures could exceed 30°C in some locations.

Baron - Sunday temps PR

However, a strong cold front will track across the region late Sunday and Monday, with a shot of much colder weather quickly replacing the recent record heat.

Southern Saskatchewan will drop from a daytime high of 31°C on Sunday, to a chilly 12°C on Monday -- an astonishing 19°C drop in just 24 hours!

Baron - Sask temp drop

Manitoba will hang on to another dose of the milder weather in the low 20s on Monday, but the temperature drop comes shortly after for the region on Tuesday, with daytime highs sitting around 14°C.

Baron - Monday temps PR

Another cold front is expected mid-week keeping widespread temperatures in the low teens.

A warmer pattern is then expected to return by the weekend, and into the second week of October, so no need to worry about free-fall into consistently cold weather just yet.

Unsettled weather to the north, autumn snow in the Rockies

Meanwhile, showers, thunderstorms and windy conditions are likely with the strong cold front as low pressure tracks from southern Alberta on Sunday to northern Manitoba on Monday. The heaviest rain is forecast for southern Manitoba.

Another low pressure system will track through mid-week, and while rain totals are not expected to be substantial, some significant snow is expected for the central Rockies.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest forecast updates on the Prairies.