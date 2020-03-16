The 17 Absolute Best Eyeliners That Won't Run, Budge, or Smudge

After mascara, eyeliner is probably the one makeup product that I won’t leave the house without. Like, my hair could be a mess, but bet—I’ll have a perfect wing. But here's the truth: Finding the right eyeliner (aka one that won't run, smear, or smudge) is kinda like trying to find "the one". Sooo, like, really hard. And while I can't help you find the love of your life (sorry, you're on your own for that), I can help you find an eyeliner that's pretty much perfect. Ahead, 17 of the best eyeliners that glide on smoothly, offer up insane color payoff, and stay on until you wipe them off.

