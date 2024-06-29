Prawns at some British restaurants could be contaminated with metals

Prawns and shrimp on the menu at some British restaurants and cafes could be contaminated with lead, mercury and antibiotics, scientists have warned amid a rise in seafood fraud.

The UK imports around £665 million worth of shrimp and prawns a year and the majority comes from South East Asian countries, such as Thailand, Vietnam and India.

But a study by food safety scientists at Queen’s University Belfast and University College Dublin found prawns are particularly prone to fraud.

Scientists warn that criminals are farming the crustaceans in uncertified aquaculture farms, often in water rife with pollution and with the involvement of child and slave labour. They are then re-labelled as having come from more reputable sources.

‘Transshiping’

This illegal practice of “transshipping” is a way for seafood products to be laundered and appear eligible for sale in the UK by lying about the product’s origin.

Interviews with 32 seafood companies and data on known food fraud revealed several issues with the prawn supply chain. Data show that of 240 instances of known seafood fraud in the UK in 2020, 80 per cent were related to prawns or shrimp.

Prof Chris Elliott, co-author of the study and a food security professor from Queen’s University Belfast, told The Telegraph major retailers, such as supermarkets, have robust supply chains that are regularly audited so the prawns they sell are likely to be legitimate and clean.

“Major retailers have really, really strict control programmes and I can’t see there being any particular food safety risks there. The risk in terms of the large food manufacturers and retailers is minuscule,” he said.

“If you buy from major retailers, you’ve got a very high degree of assurance that it is a safe, genuine, and authentic thing.”

‘The risk is significant’

However, smaller vendors such as restaurants, fishmongers or cafes have different supply chains that are less robust and transparent and this makes them prone to food fraud, the scientists found.

“You’ve also got to remember that supermarkets are not the only place where we get our shrimp and prawns. A lot of it comes through cafes, restaurants, food service, sandwiches, all of the above,” said Professor Elliott.

“For prawns that are on the menu, the risk is significant, but we can’t put a number on it because that statistic is almost impossible to find.”

Writing in the study, published in the journal npj Science of Food, the scientists say there is “an area of vulnerability” when it comes to smaller retailers and food service companies.

The study found evidence of uncertified food supply chains and minimal control measures in place in UK companies.

‘Heavy metals or antibiotics’

“Our finding is that there is really a lot of fraud, and it is likely to be increasing,” said Professor Elliott.

He added that the level of complicity with food fraud within the UK is likely to be “extremely low”, with most fraud occurring closer to the source.

The risk of food fraud is that products are not being sold as advertised, with the consumer and the restaurateur often both duped by criminal activity that takes place before the food arrives in the UK.

“There is potential that there could be higher levels of things like heavy metals or antibiotics and those would be beyond legal limits with very little checking,” Professor Elliott said.

“Some people are putting what they think are Thai prawns on the menu when probably the only connection with Thailand was that the plane flew over Thailand from another country.”

‘Heavily regulated’

The level of contamination, he added, was not enough to cause acute poisoning, but the effect of exposure to illegal levels of veterinary products or heavy metals such as mercury and lead “could be cumulative”.

“Long-term exposure to these things has been shown to be detrimental to health and that’s why they’re so heavily regulated,” he said.

The Food Safety Authority says it is “vigilant” to the threat of prawn fraud, and says food businesses are responsible for the safety and authenticity of the food they sell. All food businesses have a legal duty to have traceable food and also operate under a legal obligation to withdraw or recall any contaminated products.

Andrew Quinn, head of the FSA’s National Food Crime Unit, said: “People must be able to rely on menu descriptions and product labels being accurate.

‘Inspect and enforce’

“We know high-value foods such as prawns and seafood can be vulnerable to fraud, so we’re vigilant on this issue and we support legitimate businesses to avoid becoming victims of fraud within their supply chains.

“Local authorities have the powers to inspect and enforce any breaches and we work with them to tackle identified issues, so that consumers are protected.”

“Whenever there’s fraud there are bad actors working somewhere in the supply chain. Generally, they are the people who make the greatest profit.”

A spokesperson for the UK Seafood Industry Alliance (SIA), which represents both processors and traders, admitted it is harder to control how seafood is marketed on menus.

‘Food law enforcement’

“Seafood presents a number of challenges in respect of authenticity and food law enforcement because of the large number of often similar commercially available species and different production methods,” they told The Telegraph.

“The SIA expects its members to source to the highest responsible standards, which include full traceability and third-party verification, in addition to meeting all statutory labelling and food safety requirements. Retailers also have their own compliance and supply chain audit procedures.

“It is, however, more difficult to control product descriptions in other settings, such as restaurants and food service outlets, where there may be increased scope for simple error as well as deliberate misrepresentation.”