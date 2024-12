CBC

One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a house fire in Scarborough. Emergency responders were called to a home at Birchmount Road and Highway 401 just after 2:30 a.m. and met with heavy smoke and flames.An elderly man was pulled from the blaze without vital signs and taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Platoon Chief John Brunton with Toronto Fire Services said.An elderly woman was also taken to hospital. A third person had minor injuries and four others made i