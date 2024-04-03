Storm Tears Roof Off Elementary School Following Tornado Warnings

A tornado-warned storm tore a section of the roof off an elementary school and damaged homes in Proctorville, Ohio, as it moved through the region on April 2.

Video recorded by Rick Miller shows a segment of the roof from a building at Fairland West Elementary, which landed on top of his neighbor’s house.

“If you notice there is a roof sitting on top of the roof of our neighbor’s house: that came from over here from our school system,” Miller explains in the video.

“We’re very fortunate, even though our house did sustain some damage, nothing compared to what our neighbors have experienced,” Miller continues.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Fairland West Elementary School said it would not open due to the severe storm damage, adding that plans are being made to move students to other buildings temporarily.

“I am so grateful that we were not in session and no one was hurt,” Superintendent Roni Hayes wrote. Credit: Rick Miller via Storyful