Praying mantis picks a fight with kitty
This is the hilarious moment a praying mantis decides to fight a cat, despite the kitty's lack of interest. The David and Goliath battle took place in Mendoza, Argentina on March 12.
This is the hilarious moment a praying mantis decides to fight a cat, despite the kitty's lack of interest. The David and Goliath battle took place in Mendoza, Argentina on March 12.
NEW YORK (AP) — If you purchased some weighted groceries or bagged fruit at Walmart in recent years, you may be eligible for a cash payment from a class action settlement with the retailer. The class action lawsuit, first filed in October 2022, alleges that Walmart shoppers across the U.S. and Puerto Rico who purchased certain sold-by-weight meat and seafood as well as select citrus sold in bulk bags paid more than the lowest price advertised in stores. Walmart has denied any wrongdoing — but ag
People have strong opinions on the "underwear vs. commando" argument when it comes to how we sleep. Here's what the experts have to say.
Laughing Stock Former president Donald Trump's meme stock is in freefall. Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) have slid significantly this week, falling over eight percent in the last 24 hours alone. The news comes after Trump reiterated that he'll double down and continue to use Truth Social, a far right social media […]
This symptom is often dismissed, which is why it's so important to recognize.
Trump revived unfounded accusations against Biden while making his debate demand.
The last few days have been agonizing, said Kendrah Wong, as she mourns for her son, who was killed in a dog attack earlier this week in south Edmonton.Kache Grist, 11, was a creative boy with a wild imagination, who liked to draw and make his own plushies, Wong said. He was also polite, kind and always willing to help someone."He's just the sweetest boy ever," she told CBC News Thursday. "He held the door for ladies. He helped them walk across the street if they needed a hand. He was so gentle.
The bank said it became aware of "allegations" against Ahn and launched an investigation that found she violated the bank's code of conduct by having an "undisclosed close personal relationship with another employee which led to preferential treatment of the employee including promotion and compensation increases." Both employees had their employment terminated as a result, the bank said in a statement.
The 79-year-old driver of a car that ran into a troop of girl guides in 2021, killing an eight-year-old girl and injuring others, on Friday was found guilty of criminal negligence causing death and seven counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.Jurors announced the verdict for Petronella McNorgan on Friday morning after two days of deliberations. When the decision was read, McNorgan remained stoic. Some people in the gallery gasped; others wept and embraced. Crown prosecutors argued thr
Stephen Colbert fought back tears as he ended Monday’s episode of CBS’ The Late Show with a black title card paying tribute to his late, longtime executive assistant Amy Cole, who had died the day before in New York following a brief illness. Cole had been battling cancer, according to colleagues who posted tributes on …
The actress has been enjoying a memorable trip with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. and their kids, Charlotte and Rocky
“It’s not about politics,” the veteran newscaster says ahead of the 2024 presidential election The post Dan Rather ‘Vehemently’ Denounces Trump as President for One ‘Simple’ Reason appeared first on TheWrap.
The pair married in 2010 and share three kids
Here's what the royal family thinks of Carole Middleton's crippling Party Pieces business debt.
Model/actress Brooke Shields has revealed felt "sexy" posing in underwear for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS shoot - admitting she feels "proud" to have been able strip off at the age of 58
"Simple things mean the most to her," Shaun Cassidy said of his mom
Defending Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard is in hospital after suffering a horror crash during stage four of the Tour of the Basque Country on Thursday.
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is demanding a new judge just days before his hush-money criminal case is set to go to trial, rehashing longstanding grievances with the current judge in a long-shot, eleventh-hour bid to disrupt and delay the case. Trump's lawyers — echoing his recent social media complaints — urged Manhattan Judge Juan M. Merchan to step aside from the case, alleging a conflict of interest and bias because his daughter is a Democratic political consultant. The judg
"I didn't know what hat I was wearing," the former boycotter of the Anheuser-Busch beer tells Laura Ingraham The post Kid Rock Appears Confused, Drink in Hand, When Asked Why He’s Wearing a Budweiser Hat on Fox News | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
This was too good.
A couple in an affluent midtown Toronto neighbourhood is asking the city to remove the heritage designation from their century home because they say the original owner was racist. The two-and-a-half storey, 9,000-square foot house in the Yonge and St. Clair area, was built in 1906 for Stapleton Pitt Caldecott, a former Toronto Board of Trade president who was opposed to immigration, a University of Toronto historian says.Dr. Arnold Mahesan, a fertility specialist of Sri Lankan descent, and his w