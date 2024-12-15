Pre-batch the cocktails & skip the starters: How to host a chic Christmas party in your tiny London flat

Seriously lacking in square footage? Don’t have a dining room? You must be a Londoner. But after the 12 months we’ve had, some merriment is definitely in order: it’s time for a party. So hit up the Whatsapp group, or send that Paperless Post (if you’re feeling fancy) and get your crew round to your place.

But obviously the name of the game is chic and cosy, not cramped. So how to be the host with the most, without having any space? Here’s the brilliant advice we’ve gathered from some of London’s best hosts, to ensure your humble abode big on vibes this Christmas.

Clear the decks

First things first: ready the room. Obviously the kitchen is the go-to spot if you’re blessed with something larger than a galley space, and ideally with a table. If you’re not serving turkey and trimmings, though, then a buffet table and a few benches will make things casual yet finessed. Interior designer Isabella Worsley advises: “If you have a coffee table or ottoman, it is worth clearing off books and decorations, so that this can double up as extra seating.”

(Amuse le Bouche)

And if you don’t have a big enough table for your spread, try pushing together a couple of same-height tables and throwing a lovely table cloth on top to make things looks seamless. You could also use it disguise the top of a pop-up picnic table from your garden. We like this striped one from Amuse La Bouche (£25, amuselabouche.com) for a subtly festive feel. Linen is your go-to fabric, because who has time to iron?

Put some friends on your naughty list

Keeping the guest list small and intimate will make prep much easier to manage. Which, says Hannah, might mean being ruthless. Her rule of thumb? “Only be friends with three people at a time. When you make a new one, one of them has to go.”

Invest in chic barware

(Matilda Goad)

The most important thing at any Christmassy gathering? The drinks, of course. Especially if you don’t have a sit-down set-up, you’ll need a bar area as your focal point. A chic ice bucket such as Matilda Goad’s silver pear-shaped one (£165, matildagoad.com) and some fun glasses will impress. Anna + Nina’s colourful coupes and wine glasses won’t break the bank (£49.95 for a set of 5, anna-nina.nl).

Arrival cocktails are a pro host touch, but the secret to making things feel seamless is to pre-prepare them. You’ll save on time, mess and space. “Pre-batch and freeze cocktails, or better still, set up a little bar so guests can help themselves to drinks. Everyone will immediately feel more relaxed,” suggests Isabella.

Wine writer and author Hannah Crosbie seconds this sentiment: “Making cocktails in batch is a great way to lessen stress levels on the night.” Her advice: “Make white port and tonic, margaritas or freezer martinis.”

If you don’t have the time to pre-make cocktails — wine it is. Hannah’s tipple of choice for guests this Christmas? A great supermarket Crémant. “ I only have a few friends who work in wine, and everyone else insists on not wasting my good stuff on them, so I compromise with something delicious but exceptional value. The Lidl Crémant de Loire (£8.99, lidl.co.uk) is brilliant for this.” If you have sober guests add some Thomas & Scott Noughty (£8.50, waitrose.com) to the line-up.

(Rebecca Munroe at Ploussard)

If there’s food: go for small and mighty dishes

To save time and precious counter space, it’s all about quality over quantity if you’re hosting in a small space. Hosts of London's The Seasonal Supperclub, Lucy Turnbull and Emma Cantlay advise stripping back your menu to small plates: “Using great ingredients that already shine on their own will make the job easier. Things such as beautiful veg (we like to get ours from Brighton based supplier, Shrub), topped with the best olive oil you can afford, or beautiful selection of British cheeses goes a long way.”

(The Seasonal Supper Club)

Or a one-pot roast

If it’s the Big Day and hungry mouths are hankering for the real deal, then keep things to one main meal and a cheat’s desert. “Scrap starters!” says Isabella. “A roast chicken always goes down well, roasted, alongside potatoes and vegetables in one tray to keep washing up to a minimum! Instead of pudding, serving affogatos is a great quick and easy replacement for pudding.” Grab some Madagascan Vanilla mini tubs from Hackney Gelato and top with coffee from a Bialetti — job done.

(Bialetti)

Put a bow on it

Don’t have space for a tree to bring the festive vibes? No matter — this could be the year they topple from their ever-present top spot as the festive decoration of choice, because of the backlash against their lack of eco credentials. Instead, it’s all about reams of ribbon.

Hannah suggests putting a bow on pretty much anything: “Ribbon goes a really long way. Tie it around candlesticks, napkins, cutlery, individual pieces of asparagus, wine bottlenecks… the list goes on. It adds a Christmassy coquette touch.” Plus it can be re-used and won’t make a mess that needs cleaning up like flowers or fir branches will. Nor will it drive up your bills like flashing fairy lights. Win, win. This velvet set of two from John Lewis makes for a pretty colour clash (£8, johnlewis.com).

Make sure any decorations work doubly hard

(Colours of Arley)

If you do go in for table settings make sure your party favours are multi-taskers so you save on space. These re-usable and chic striped crackers by Colours of Arley double up as napkins (£40, coloursofarley.com). Plus they’ll add a lovely flash of pattern to the table.

Happy hosting!