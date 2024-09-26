How to pre-order the PS5 Pro: Release date and where to buy the supercharged console

Evening Standard
·5 min read
How to pre-order the PS5 Pro: Release date and where to buy the supercharged console

Despite all the trash talk about its price and lack of new games, Sony’s souped-up PlayStation 5 Pro is almost guaranteed to sell out immediately.

Gaming chair warriors on X may spend all day debating the console wars and why the next big release is destined to fail, but plenty of game lovers simply don’t care.

At the end of the day, a mixture of high-enough demand and limited stock means the PS5 Pro, irrespective of its £699.99 price, could be gone in an instant.

Does that mean you can’t get one? Of course not. If you want it badly enough and have the cash to splash, you could – nay, should – try to get it as soon as pre-orders go live.

Here’s what you need to know to secure a PS5 Pro, including launch day dos and don'ts for budding shoppers.

What is the PS5 Pro?

So, what’s all the hype about anyway? Well, the PS5 Pro packs a beefed-up GPU, with 45 per cent more graphics, which can seriously boost visuals and lighting effects in particular in games.

The PS5 Pro doesn’t come with a vertical stand, which can be purchased separately for £25 (Sony)
As a result, demanding titles should run more smoothly, potentially reaching 60 fps or even 120 fps more consistently at a stunning 4K resolution.

This extra power will also be used to deliver improved ray-tracing, which is a fancy technical term for the recreation of lighting and reflections in games. It will also benefit virtual-reality games on PS VR 2 in much the same way, and enhance the quality of thousands of older PS4 games using AI.

For hardcore gamers who are sticklers for visuals, the extra grunt work will eliminate the need to choose between performance and fidelity modes (or higher graphics versus higher frame rates) in games.

Notably, the Pro can only play digital games out of the box, but a disc drive can be bought and attached separately, similar to the PS5 Slim.

Is the PS5 worth it?

One of the best previews of the PS5 Pro is by Digital Foundry, which has explored its visual upgrades in 11 games including Hogwarts Legacy, The Last of Us Part 2 and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

A YouTube video lets you check these out first-hand.

When do PS5 pre-orders start?

The PS5 Pro pictured next to the PS5 Slim (Sony)
PS5 Pro pre-orders will kick off on Thursday, September 26 around the world, though local timing has yet to be announced.

Initially, the console will only be sold through the PlayStation Direct online store in select regions, including the UK.

Sony says that participating retailers will kick off pre-orders on October 10 so, if you miss out on the first batch, you’ll have a second chance to snag one later on.

This is when the console will be offered through the likes of Amazon, Argos, John Lewis, Game, and other stores.

What about the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition?

The new PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Collection edition comes with two controllers, including the pricier Dualsense Edge gamepad (Sony)
The new PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Collection edition comes with two controllers, including the pricier Dualsense Edge gamepad (Sony)

It may be tough to get a hold of a PS5 Pro, but it will be nigh on impossible to buy the 30th Anniversary Collection model. Sony recently unveiled the throwback, which pays tribute to the original PS1’s greyed-out design and comes with vintage-style DualSense and DualSense Edge controllers, along with a bunch of other extras.

Only 12,300 units of the special edition PS5 Pro will be available at launch. As with the regular PS5 Pro, pre-orders for this version will commence on Thursday, September 26 via PlayStation Direct. Sony is keeping the price under wraps until it goes on sale.

When is the PS5 Pro release date?

The PS5 Pro will then be available in physical stores and in more places online on November 7.

How to secure a PS5 Pro pre-order

Seeing as Brits only have one way to pre-order the PS5 Pro initially, they may be at a disadvantage versus regions where multiple retailers will stock the console (like in Australia).

Still, there are ways you can improve your chances of nabbing one. Firstly, make sure to create a PlayStation Network account in advance if you don’t already have one. You’ll need this to check out on PlayStation Direct.

The PS5 Pro keeps the removable panels from its older sibling but adds black strips on the sides (Sony)
The PS5 Pro keeps the removable panels from its older sibling but adds black strips on the sides (Sony)

It also won’t hurt to sign into the store beforehand, and enter your payment and shipping info. The goal is to save time on pre-order day and get the edge over those other ruthless buyers, scalpers and bots.

Maybe, even keep an extra device handy in case the website cripples under high traffic. If you’re buying on a phone, keep a tablet or laptop close by and vice versa. And, if at first you don’t succeed, keep spamming that refresh button, especially if the site freezes up.

While you’re here, you may also want to consider buying the PS5 Disc Drive for an extra £100 if you want to play physical games on the console. There’s no rush as the console won’t be delivered until on or after its release date – and you can also get the add-on in plenty of other stores.

