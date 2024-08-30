Pre-sales, AI touts and ‘insane’ prices: the hell of trying to buy a gig ticket

Tomorrow morning at 9am, many millions of Oasis fans will try to buy tickets for the Britpop stalwarts’ much-hyped 17-date 2025 reunion tour. In the hour or so that follows, fans will either be desperately pressing the refresh button on their computers in an attempt to secure access, will be punching the air with joy having done so (then telling everyone about it on social media), or will be cradling their head in their calloused hands having missed out on securing the hottest ticket in town.

It used to be so much simpler. In pre-internet days, and in an interaction lasting mere seconds, you could just walk into your nearest branch of HMV or Our Price and buy a physical ticket over the counter.

No longer. Securing a ticket these days is a minefield of pre-sales and passwords, access codes and server speeds, tiers and (often) tears. The Oasis tickets perfectly demonstrate how complicated things have become. Tickets for the Gallagher brothers’ stadium tour are being sold via three online ticket agencies – Ticketmaster, Gigs and Tours and See Tickets – and come in a dizzying range of prices.

You can stand at the back of the pitch for £135 plus fees or, if you want to actually see Liam and Noel, you can opt for the front of the pitch for £195 plus fees. Seating tickets start at £65 – the industry average for a concert these days, according to LIVE, the body that represents the UK’s live music industry – and go up to £250 (unless you’re buying tickets for Manchester’s Heaton Park, where every ticket will cost £135 because it’s a flat area of grassland). Meanwhile you can pay hundreds more (up to £485) to go to a pre-show Oasis party, view a “private Oasis exhibition” and get some exclusive merchandise.

Welcome, then, to the nutty and mind-boggling world of ticketing.

Who sets the ticket prices and where does the money go?

Oasis performing in 2005 - JOSE JORDAN / AFP

Ticket prices are set by the band or solo artist in collaboration with their tour promoter, in Oasis’s case Live Nation, the world’s biggest concert company. The cost they decide on will take into account the tour’s overheads – production, crew and equipment costs, transport and travel, venue hire, marketing and insurance – and then the amount of profit the artist and promoter think it’s reasonable to make. Supposing that the average Oasis ticket price is £150 (not including fees, we’ll come on to that later) and the band is selling 1.2 million tickets (the estimated audience total for the 17 shows), then that means total hypothetical revenue of £180 million.

Once tax is deducted (tickets in the UK are subject to 20 per cent VAT), a tour’s overheads typically eat up between 30 and 50 per cent of what’s left. In our hypothetical Oasis situation, this could leave up to £100 million left in the pot. Of this, the artist will get around 85 per cent while the promoter takes around 15 per cent, sometimes less. Typically, the artist’s management team – a role not specific to the tour – will take their fees from the artist’s pot.

That still leaves a small fortune. On a per-show basis and based on our assumptions, Oasis will be pocketing £5 million a night, although a spokesman declined to comment on their earnings. Some industry insiders believe the figure to be even higher. Touring can be a lucrative business.

How much money will the ticket companies make?

Ticketmaster, Gigs and Tours and See Tickets add around 10 per cent to the ticket price to cover booking and processing fees. In a rare moment of industry transparency, this figure is displayed separately to the face value of the ticket, so music fans can see what they’re paying. So the cost of a normal £135 standing ticket at Oasis’s Wembley show will rise to £151 when fees are added, while a £195 “Premium Standing” ticket rises to £216. The £485 “Pre-show Party & Exhibition Fan Package” increases to £506.25 with fees.

Based on our calculations above, this suggests that the three ticketing companies will make around £18 million tomorrow morning in fees. But they don’t keep all the money.

“We take some of the added fees to cover our operations, with the rest shared between the people putting on the events,” says a Ticketmaster spokesperson. The company’s overheads include operating and staff costs; Ticketmaster is thought to employ around 6,600 people worldwide.

What are pre-sales, and are they worth it?

Pre-sale for Taylor Swift's Eras tour was mired in controversy - Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

This is where things get even more complicated. In recent years, ticket “pre-sales” have become a big thing. These allow super-fans fast lane access to tickets before they go on sale to the general public.

Often, special pre-sale codes are sent to fans when they buy a physical copy of an artist’s album, something that Taylor Swift has done for years. The idea behind pre-sales is that they reward fans’ loyalty. They mean that the most avid fans are first in the queue to get the chance to see their heroes perform. But access to a pre-sale is no guarantee of tickets.

Oasis launched an online ballot this week to give fans the chance to enter a pre-sale prior to Saturday morning’s main sale (come back old-fashioned counters at HMV, all is forgiven). To enter the ballot, fans had to fill out their contact details and answer a general knowledge question about the band. Such was the demand for the ballot that the deadline for entries had to be extended from Wednesday evening to 10am on August 30. The pre-sale takes place between 7pm and 10pm tonight, just hours before the main sale, and the band was at pains to point out that success getting into the ballot doesn’t mean success getting tickets.

The notion of a pre-sale descended into farce in November 2022 when Swift launched tickets for her Eras tour. So many fans tried to get fast lane tickets with special codes that the Ticketmaster website crashed, angering millions of Swifties and leaving many ticketless. Things took a surreal turn a few days later when Ticketmaster cancelled the general sale of Eras tickets due to “insufficient remaining ticket inventory”. In other words, tickets sold out in the pre-sale. The actual “sale” never took place. If a concert sells out before tickets go on sale, were they ever really on sale at all? It’s the philosophical “If a tree falls…” question for our times.

Swifties vs Ticketmaster

The repercussions of the Eras farce were, well, Swift. The singer herself released an excoriating statement saying that the debacle was “excruciating” to watch. Without naming Ticketmaster she said she’d asked an “outside entity” whether they could handle the demand and they’d assured her they could. Swift said that seeing fans suffer “really p—d me off.” Fans themselves called for Ticketmaster to be broken up. The company merged with Live Nation in 2010, and critics argue that a vast ticketing agency being a sister company to a huge promoter gives it too much power. A Dallas lawyer called Jennifer Kinder has launched a so-called “cause of action” case on behalf of more than 300 Swift fans in an attempt to win them the right to have individual jury trials and win damages from Ticketmaster. The case is awaiting a ruling.

What else could go wrong tomorrow morning, and should we be aware of secondary sites?

Ready to queue: Oasis fans - PAUL VICENTE / AFP

So much could go wrong. The sheer volume of traffic to the Ticketmaster, Gigs and Tours and See Tickets sites could cause them to crash. Webpages crashing is hugely frustrating for fans, particularly if they’ve progressed beyond the home page and onto the “holding page” – a sort or virtual waiting room – or even onto the payments page. The hellish nadir of fandom is when a ticket website crashes after you’ve entered your credit card details but before you’re received a confirmation email. Are you in or not? Has the money been taken anyway? It’s pop purgatory.

Equally frustrating for fans will be the vast volume of tickets that appear within minutes on secondary ticketing sites such as StubHub or Viagogo. At 9am tomorrow morning, “bots” – automated computer programmes that act as ticket-buyers – will snap up scores of tickets and list them within minutes for sale on secondary sites at hugely inflated fees. The new Labour government has said that access to concerts “has become difficult and expensive because of ticket touting”. It made a manifesto pledge to introduce new consumer protections when it comes to ticket resales.

And you thought it was only rock ‘n’ roll. By lunchtime tomorrow, 1.2 million people will have been lucky. Very lucky, in fact: these Oasis shows promise to be thrilling spectacles. But one technology expert put people’s chances of getting a ticket at just three per cent.

The odds aren’t great. Don’t look back in anger? Try telling that to the millions of Oasis fans who’ll miss out.