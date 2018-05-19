Preakness Stakes 2018: Watch Live, Location, Time

The royal wedding is going to draw millions of viewers in the United States Saturday morning, but later in the evening, eyes will turn to the Preakness Stakes, the second horse race of the Triple Crown.

The weekend of races started Friday with Black-Eyed Susan Day, a more relaxed day of races for fillies and mares at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. Those races started at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time and continued throughout the day despite the wet weather.

Saturday’s races were set to begin at 10:30 a.m. and continue all day with a total of 14 races, according to the Preakness 143 site. The Preakness is the 13th race of the day and is scheduled to happen at 6:48 p.m. Eastern Time. The 1.19-mile race is for the 3-year-old horses, some of which ran the Kentucky Derby just two weeks ago.

The winner of the derby this year was the horse Justify, ridden by jockey Mike Smith. For the Preakness, Justify drew the number seven spot out of eight total. The spot close to the outer edge of the gate is a difficult one for horses and riders to begin in because it puts them further away from the inside of the track.

The official drink of the Preakness is the black-eyed Susan cocktail, which will be served at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday or can be easily made from home.

The third jewel in the Triple Crown races is the Belmont Stakes, scheduled for June. The last time a horse won the Triple Crown was American Pharoah in 2015, but before that, there hadn’t been a winner since Affirmed in 1978.

Coverage of the Preakness was set to begin Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on NBC Sports and on NBC from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time. Those with cable can either watch the race on television or online, or on the network app once they log in.

For those without cable, free trials of Hulu Live or YouTube TV offer access to the race for the day.

