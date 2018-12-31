Predicting 2019 in sports: Which teams and athletes will be crowned as champions?

The beautiful thing about sports is that "there's always next year." And for some, 2019 will be that year.

A fresh calendar means fresh opportunities, a clean slate and history that has yet to be made. Thankfully, fans won't have to wait long – 2019 in sports starts almost immediately with the College Football Championship Game between Alabama and Clemson on January 7. (We'll spoil that one for you right off the bat: Alabama is favored to win.)

According to betting odds from Vegas Insider and projections by FiveThirtyEight, 2019 is going to look a heck of a lot like 2018 did, with several repeat champions across the major American sports.

It's not an exact science, of course, and some of these predictions will surely be wrong, but it's still fun to think about.

Click through below to see the teams and athletes most likely to be crowned as champions in 2019, from March Madness to the Masters and beyond.