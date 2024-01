The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Some cell phone customers with Rogers Communications Inc. will pay more for their plans starting later this month. The company said price hikes for customers who are not locked into a contract could be upwards of $9 per month, depending on their individual plan, but wireless customers would see an average increase of $5. The move will take effect on bills received after Jan. 17. Rogers spokesman Cam Gordon said the company is committed to delivering "the highest standard of quality and