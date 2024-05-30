Pregnant Alexa Lemieux Wears the Same Dress When She Met Husband Brennon 3 Years Ago

The 'Love Is Blind' couple are expecting their first child this summer

Netflix Alexa Alfia, Brennon Lemieux in episode 304 of Love Is Blind

Alexa Lemieux is honoring her marriage in a special way.

“The same dress exactly 3 years apart,” she began in an Instagram post while standing beside her husband Brennon Lemieux.

Related: 'Love Is Blind' Couple Alexa and Brennon Lemieux Celebrate Second Wedding Anniversary with Romantic Throwback

The Love Is Blind couple met and got married on season 3 of the Netflix hit series. Her carousel showed a recent picture of them as well as images from the first time they laid eyes on one another — with the strappy nude dress making an appearance both times.

Courtesy of Netflix Brennon Lemieux, Alexa Alfia in episode 302 of Love Is Blind

“Saw this handsome man 3 years ago for the first time and haven’t been able to look away since,” the 29-year-old’s caption continued.

“Can’t believe we’ll be celebrating our 3 year anniversary in a month with our little angel muffin on the way. Grateful for this life 🩷.”

Related: Love Is Blind Couples Now: Who Is Still Together?

“The fact that she never uses the same outfit again but kept this one! 😍🥰,” one person wrote in the comment section. Others also chimed in on Alexa’s sentimental tribute after the reality star has previously been vocal about not repeating clothes.

For Alexa’s cover photo, she cradled her growing belly.

Lynne Jones Alexa and Brennon Lemieux

In January, she and Brennon, 33, exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that they were expecting their first child.

At the time, Alexa called herself “the worst secret keeper,” and expressed how glad she was to finally share her news with the world.

"I just love looking in the mirror, because I remember not being pregnant and looking in the mirror and [thinking], 'Oh, I just can't wait for something to be there,' " she said. "Now there is, and I'm like, I love it! I just lay my hands on my stomach and just rub it all the time. I'm obsessed."

zerojack/Star Max/GC Images Alexa Lemieux and Brennon Lemieux

Brennon added, "Everybody always says the same thing ... which is when you least expect something to happen, it will happen. That was the case meeting each other. I had stopped dating, seeing people. She had stopped, and we just met on a show so it was by happenstance. And the same thing with this, which is you don't really expect anything to happen and it happened. So it's always good."



Last week, the couple shared with PEOPLE that they are having a girl.

"We decided to find out the gender privately at home with just the two of us so that we could have a special moment," Alexa told PEOPLE of the couple choosing that step before going public.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

They added that the sweet reveal included pink and blue cupcakes.

"After seeing how patient and sweet Brennon is with my baby sister Emma, I just know he's going to be an incredible father to our daughter. The perfect girl dad,” Alexa added.

Their baby girl is due this summer.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.