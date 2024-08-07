Pregnant Ashley Tisdale Shares Snaps of Daughter Jupiter on ‘Dad-Daughter Date' with Husband Christopher French

The actress, who is expecting her second baby, is already mom to daughter Jupiter, whom she shares with husband Christopher French

ashley tisdale/Instagram Christopher French and Jupiter

Ashley Tisdale is sharing her gratitude for her husband.

On Wednesday, Aug. 4, the High School Musical star, 39, shared a few adorable pictures on Instagram of husband Christopher French with their daughter Jupiter Iris, 3, as the two enjoyed a daddy-daughter day out. In the first two selfies, French and Jupiter pose with a fresh bouquet of white, yellow and orange roses.

In her caption, the proud mom, who's currently expecting her second baby, revealed that French bought the flowers for his little girl. "@cmfrench took Juju on a dad/daughter date and they couldn’t have been cuter. He brought her flowers 😭," she wrote in her caption.

In the third snap, the soon-to-be dad of two holds Jupiter in his lap and kisses her on the head, while she laughs and looks at the camera.

Tisdale shared in her caption that the gesture "reminded me of why I love him so much."

She continued to share her gratitude for French, saying, "I’m so blessed to have a husband that cares so much about being present in our daughter’s life. Jupiter truly has no idea how lucky she is."

The pregnant actress has been extremely open with her followers about the struggles she's endured in her third trimester.

In a candid post on her Instagram Stories from Monday, Aug. 5, Tisdale shared a clip of herself appearing fed up and shaking her head. "You forget what the end of pregnancy feels like,” she wrote.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French arrive at the Amazon Prime Video Post Emmy Awards Party 2018 on September 17, 2018 in West Hollywood, California.

“Acid reflux, everything hurts, feet are starting to swell and Insomnia. I'm trying to remind myself I'm almost there but I'm too tired to believe that 😂,” the soon-to-be mom of two added.

In July, Tisdale wrote more about how she's been finding her third trimester particularly tough, sharing a photo on her Instagram Stories.



“This third trimester is really putting me through it,” Tisdale wrote across a photo as she placed her head on her hand and looked off to the side of the camera.

She then wrote in the next post, “And there are also those pregnancy days where you are physically over it, in pain, and try to remember that it’s all worth it but then it’s met with this…..”

The slide was followed by a snap of Jupiter sporting a purple dress that resembled the outfit of Asha from the Disney movie Wish.



