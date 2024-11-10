Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Brings Daughter Sterling and Son Bronze Along for Chiefs-Broncos Game

The pregnant mom of two showed her support for husband Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs played the Denver Broncos

Brittany Mahomes is supporting her husband with their two little ones by her side!

On Sunday, Nov. 10, the Kansas City Current co-owner, 29, was photographed with her daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, 23 months, as they attended the Kansas City Chiefs home game against the Denver Broncos.

Brittany, who is currently expecting her third baby with her Chiefs quarterback husband, Patrick Mahomes, also 29, posted a carousel of sweet photos from her suite at Arrowhead Stadium.

"My heart," Brittany wrote alongside one image of Bronze before the game, while another showed Sterling smiling while wearing Chiefs-yellow ear-protection headphones.

A final photo showed a sleepy Bronze yawning on his mama's shoulder while his hand rested on her belly.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Daughter Holding Baby Doll During Dad Patrick's Game: 'Baby Had a Very Busy Day'

Brittany often brings her two kids to watch their dad play in games. In August, the mom of two had a cute day out with both her kids as they watched the Chiefs play the Detroit Lions in an NFL preseason game at Arrowhead Stadium.

On her Instagram Stories, Brittany posted an adorable photo of her daughter Sterling sporting a serious face as she clutched a baby doll while leaning into what appeared to be her mom's leg.

"The baby was not left behind today," Brittany wrote over the image, adding two laughing emoji.

Sterling held her baby doll close to her chest in the next Instagram Stories snap, looking away from the camera as Brittany tended to Bronze in the background.

A later photo showed Patrick holding his two kids, with the baby doll making yet another cameo in Sterling's arms. "The baby had a very busy day," Brittany wrote over the snap of her husband and children, adding laughing and heart eye emoji.

Before the season even started, Brittany brought her kids along as they visited Patrick at training camp. In July, she posted photos and videos on her Instagram Stories and Instagram grid from her family's visit at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Mo.

Related: Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Dresses Baby Bump in Cozy All-Denim Look to Support Husband Patrick and the Chiefs

"The best day❤️," Brittany captioned a photo of her family in a post on her grid, which the 2024 Super Bowl MVP commented on with heart emojis.

The couple posed on the field, each grinning and holding a child. Everyone was dressed in casual, sporty clothes for the occasion.

Brittany also shared a play-by-play of the day with close-ups of her kids' outfits and cute snapshots of the siblings watching the action on the field.

"Wanted to go play with dad the entire time," she captioned a photo of her kids facing away from the camera, watching the football field.

