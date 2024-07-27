Pregnant Brittany Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Wears Pink Soccer Gear — See Her Mom's Matching Outfit!

The Kansas City Current co-owner recently revealed that her little one is starting soccer

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany Mahomes and her daughter Sterling

Brittany Mahomes is one supportive mom!

The Kansas City Current co-owner, 28, who previously announced that her daughter Sterling, 3, is starting soccer, proudly matched her little one's uniform in an Instagram Stories post on Friday, July 26.

In the photo, the expectant mother smiles from ear to ear as she wraps her arms around Sterling, who is dressed in a black Adidas top, shorts, pink shin guards, and white shoes.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie wore a bright pink shirt, black shorts, and white Adidas sneakers to match the toddler.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany Mahomes and her daughter Sterling

She and her husband Patrick Mahomes share Sterling. They also have a son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, who was born on Nov. 28, 2022. Earlier in July, they announced that they are expecting their third child together.

While Sterling's father is the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, her mother is also an athlete, having previously played soccer at the University of Texas-Tyler and with Iceland's UMF Afturelding.

The former soccer player teased in an Instagram Stories post on Thursday, July 25, that Sterling would be attending soccer practice wearing pink.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany Mahomes shows off daughter Sterling's soccer gear.

“Sterling starts soccer tomorrow and she’s gonna be the brightest one out there let me tell ya 😂😂,” she wrote next to a photo of Sterling's pink shin guards, pink socks, and pink drawstring backpack.

Soccer became a bigger part of the Mahomes' household in January 2023 after Patrick became an investor in the Kansas City Current, which Brittany co-founded alongside Chris and Angie Long.

“I am thankful for the chance to join my wife as part of the Kansas City Current’s ownership team. Brittany and the Longs have done an incredible job building a world-class organization. I am excited to join another championship-caliber club as it continues to make history," he said in a statement at the time.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Mahomes family

Brittany echoed similar sentiments, expressing in her own statement, "We are so thrilled to make this a family affair and have Patrick join as an owner."

"He has been a huge supporter behind-the-scenes. His passion for the Current is undeniable and I am glad that he will be with us as we continue on our journey to become the best in the NWSL," her statement continued.



