Pregnant Brittany Mahomes and Husband Patrick Have ‘Very Merry’ Holiday Date Night: See the Photos!

Brittany, who is pregnant with the couple's third child, wore a festive red minidress for the occasion

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are celebrating the holiday season in style!

On Saturday, Dec. 14, Brittany, 29, shared photos on Instagram of the couple's "very merry" night out together. In two of the images, they can be seen posing by two small Christmas trees against a red sequined curtain backdrop.

Brittany, who posed with a smile and her hand resting on her husband's chest, wore a festive red long-sleeved minidress for the occasion. The dress, which she paired with a gold purse and leopard-print heels, showed off her baby bump.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, meanwhile, kept things more casual, sporting cargo-style khaki pants, a black-and-white striped Prada polo shirt and white sneakers.

A third photo shows the NFL power couple holding hands and smiling at each other while standing next to a different Christmas tree, with a glimpse of a city skyline in the background.

Brittany captioned the post simply, "Very Merry🥰❤️."

The two are likely squeezing in some rare couple time as they prepare to welcome their third baby. They announced Brittany's latest pregnancy back in July, sharing a video on Instagram of themselves and their daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 2, posing for a family photo shoot. They captioned the baby announcement, "Round three, here we come 🤍."



Brittany and Patrick's holiday night out comes after their family enjoyed a little ice skating fun together ahead of Christmas. On Monday, Dec. 9, the Kansas City Current co-owner shared photos on her Instagram Stories of the outing at an outdoor rink, surrounded by trees lit up for the season.



One snapshot showed a slightly nervous looking Sterling standing while attempting to skate with the help of a grown-up. Another shot captured her sitting on a red buggy, taking a break from the action.



On Sunday, Patrick, 29, will take the field once again as his team faces off against the Browns in an away game. The Chiefs touched down in Cleveland on Saturday, with Patrick traveling in style as usual.

In a video shared on his Instagram — set to Kendrick Lamar's "tv off" — he can be seen exiting the plane wearing a light gray suit featuring a double-breasted jacket and loose-fitting pants, paired with a black mock turtleneck. He topped off his look with black pointy-toe dress shoes and some black shades.

The Chiefs, whose season record is currently 12-1, have their sights set on another Super Bowl appearance after winning the 2024 NFL championship on Feb. 11.

