Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Rocks Feather Crop Top Alongside Husband Patrick Dressed in a $2,550 Prada Polo

The couple pulled out their fancy fits for Brittany's 29th birthday celebration

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany and Patrick Mahomes on Aug. 31, 2024

Brittany Mahomes celebrated her birthday in style!

The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared a sweet series of photos alongside husband Patrick Mahomes in celebration of her 29th birthday on Saturday, Aug. 31.

In the Saturday post, she and the NFL star, 28, posed with one another while sporting chic ensembles. The soon-to-be mom of three wore a black feathered cropped halter top with cream cargo pants. She accessorized her birthday look with open-toe patent leather black pumps.

Meanwhile, the three-time Super Bowl champion wore a more relaxed look with light blue jeans and a navy blue Prada silk polo. The striped shirt currently retails for $2,550.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany and Patrick Mahomes on Aug. 31, 2024

The night before her birthday, she celebrated her birthday with her husband and some friends.

“Birthday dinner with my girlies,” she wrote over a photo of her friends sitting at a restaurant table with balloons that said "29" in the background.

Brittany’s celebratory posts followed Patrick’s sweet tribute to his wife of two years. The couple share daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, 21 months.

In his Aug. 31 post, he posted a sweet family photo of Patrick grabbing onto Sterling’s hand and Brittany holding hands with Bronze. He also celebrated one of the accomplishments Brittany achieved this year — her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in February.

Patrick also included a photo of the couple celebrating his third Super Bowl win at the ring ceremony in June.



"My ❤️! Happy birthday! @brittanylynne," the NFL star captioned a photo of the pair.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany and Patrick Mahomes on Aug. 31, 2024

On her birthday, Brittany headed on a quick girls' trip to Chicago with friends Paige Buechele, Lyndsay Bell, Melissa Mathews and Miranda Hogue.

"Off to Chicago we went for brunch and a spa day with my girlies," Brittany wrote over a photo on her Instagram Stories that day, in which she posed with four friends.

Brittany shared photos of the Chicago skyline on her Instagram Stories and also reposted photos and videos her friends took of her posing outside of a plane and getting excited for the day of pampering during their flight.

Later that day, she posted adorable Instagram Stories of her and Patrick’s toddlers at their home.

"Night walks down the driveway," Brittany said in the video while filming Sterling and Bronze walking down a long driveway surrounded by neatly trimmed grass. She added another video of Bronze sitting on a tricycle while looking across a football field to several deer on the other side of the fence.



