Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Snaps of Her 2 Kids Touching a Little Fish on Family Outing

The expectant star posted the cute moments with her children on Oct. 11

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty; Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany Mahomes and her son Bronze

Brittany Mahomes’ children are getting close to nature!



On Friday, Oct. 11, Brittany, 29, posted photos of her daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, who turns 2 in November, petting a fish in a sweet moment during a family outing together.

In one snap shared on her Instagram Stories, Bronze stood outdoors on a deck opposite a handler, who held a small fish, as the little boy raised his finger to touch it.

Sterling appeared to have her turn next in Brittany's following photo, as she stood by the same handler and placed her finger over the fish while standing in the same spot outdoors.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!



Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany posted a photo of Bronze petting a fish on her Instagram Stories on Oct. 11

Related: Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Take Kids to the Zoo and Stare Down a Lion On Chiefs Day Off

Brittany, who is expecting her third child with her husband Patrick Mahomes, shared the adorable photos one day after revealing on her Instagram Stories that she cooked a family dinner for the "first time in a very long time."

Brittany posted a photo of her kitchen counter which featured various different plates, bowls, cooking utensils and an iPad and iPhone playing an NFL game.

“I cooked dinner for the first time in a very long time and I think it was a hit," she wrote over the snap, adding lower down, “And a disaster of a kitchen.. This is our life and I love it."

She also explained why Patrick was watching the game on the two devices, noting, “Also, kids getting to watch Bluey so dad has to do this," referring to the popular Australian animated kids show.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Sterling also took turns in petting the fish

The same day, Brittany had also documenting her trip with Patrick, 29, and the kids to the Fort Worth Zoo in Texas on Instagram Stories during his day off with the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, Oct. 10.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model first posted a video of a zoo worker feeding a baby giraffe as she wrote, "Go[t] to go [to] the Zoo today and see some behind the scenes amazing things 😍 Like [feeding] a baby giraffe 🥹.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Patrick next appeared in a clip carrying Bronze as they fed leaves to three giraffes. The father-and-son duo were also seen in funny photos having a stare-down with a “beautiful lion” at the zoo.

"Bronze is scared of a lot of things...but was not scares of this lion? 😂 In a complete stare off... 😂 who won?" Brittany wrote over the snaps.

Sterling, meanwhile, was snapped at the zoo with a group of children as they watched flamingos. Brittany also posted a close-up video of Bubbles, a female hippo at the zoo, opening her mouth as a staff member examined her.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany is expecting her third child with her husband Patrick Mahomes

Related: Taylor Swift Cradles Pregnant Brittany Mahomes' Baby Bump in New Chiefs Game Snaps: 'Same Girls, New Bump'

On Oct. 9, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner showed off her baby bump as she attended the Kansas City Chiefs game in photos shared on Instagram while joined by her friends Taylor Swift and Lyndsay Bell

In one photo, Brittany posed with her pals in the middle as Swift cradled her baby bump on her left, and Bell touched her stomach on her right.

"Same girls, new bump🥹❤️," Brittany sweetly captioned the post.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.