Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Fun Photos from Date Night with Husband Patrick at Morgan Wallen Concert

Brittany Mahomes is marking another fun date night with Patrick Mahomes.

The Kansas City Current co-owner, 28, shared a series of photos on Instagram on Saturday, Aug. 3, of herself posing with her husband ahead of Morgan Wallen’s concert at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, the night prior.

In the post, Brittany — who is pregnant and expecting her third baby with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, also 28 — could be seen wearing a denim halter dress that showed a hint of her growing belly. She paired the look with white cowboy boots and a white handbag.

Patrick, meanwhile, could be seen wearing a dark blue zip-up shirt with jeans, a white hat and blue sunglasses.

In the final picture she shared, Brittany and Patrick could be seen smiling at each other while she popped her foot up. Behind them, a huge sign with Wallen’s name could be seen.

“Concerts at Arrowhead never disappoint🤍,” Brittany captioned the photos.

On her Instagram Stories, Brittany also shared snippets of the concert, including a video of Patrick and Travis Kelce entering the stadium with Wallen, 31, to his song "WHISKEY WHISKEY" with Moneybagg Yo.

“Look at my boys!” she could be heard saying while cheering along with fans.

Brittany also shared clips of Wallen, who wore his own bespoke Chiefs jersey with the number seven on the front, performing several songs throughout the concert.

Patrick and Brittany’s attendance at the show comes after they announced they are expecting their third baby together. The couple shared an adorable video of themselves with their daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 18 months, having a photo shoot in all-white outfits, as they smiled, laughed and danced around with sonograms.

"Round three, here we come 🤍," the soon-to-be parents of three captioned the Reel.

They revealed a few days later that they would be having another girl by showing a video of Sterling revealing three pink Xs in a row on a Tic-Tac-Toe board. Pink smoke and matching confetti completed the scene as Sterling proudly held a "big sister" flag.

