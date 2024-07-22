Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Highlights from Family 'Weekend Back Home' After European Travels

Brittany announced that she and her husband Patrick Mahomes are expecting a baby girl on July 19

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany Mahomes; Brittany's mom Diana with her children Bronze and Sterling

Brittany Mahomes is spending some quality time with her mom and children.

After returning from a whirlwind European vacation and announcing that she is expecting her third baby earlier this month, the Kansas City Current co-owner, 28, offered a glimpse into her time back at home on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, July 21.

In the photos, Brittany showed how she and husband Patrick Mahomes' two kids — daughter Sterling Skye, 3. and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, 19 months — have been relaxing at home since their big trip overseas.

One snap showed Bronze in a pool with some floaties, goggles and a football, and another shot captured the little boy and his sister posing with Brittany's mom Diana on a park bench and in their backyard.

brittany mahomes/Instagram Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' son Bronze

Other photos showed Sterling cuddled up in bed with Brittany, and the 3-year-old shortly after taking a bite out of a bell pepper "straight out of Grampy's garden."

Brittany and Patrick, also 28, announced on July 12 that they are expecting baby No. 3, sharing an adorable video of themselves and their kids having a photo shoot in all-white outfits.

brittany mahomes/Instagram Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' son Bronze; Brittany's mom Diana with Sterling and Bronze

"Round three, here we come 🤍," the soon-to-be parents of three captioned the post. On July 19, the couple then revealed that they're adding another girl to their gang as they announced the sex of their third baby in a celebratory joint Instagram post.

Meanwhile, quarterback Patrick made an appearance at training camp with his Kansas City Chiefs teammates on Sunday, July 21, ahead of the 2024-2025 NFL season. Open practices are slated to run through Aug. 15, per the Chiefs' website.

The Mahomes family seemingly embarked on their European tour at the end of June. At the time, Brittany shared multiple photos of her crew spending time at the beach, relaxing outdoors, taking in the sights and riding in a golf cart in Portugal.

The family of four also made stops in England and the Netherlands, as well as Italy, Spain and Switzerland. Brittany shared one photo on Instagram featuring her hugging Taylor Swift as the pair posed with Patrick and Swift’s boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, during the trip.

After their travels around Europe, Brittany revealed that she had been craving one very specific American meal during the month they were abroad. In a post shared on her Instagram Stories on July 9, Brittany said she paid a visit to Chick-fil-A as soon as she arrived back home.

"First meal back in America," she wrote alongside a snap of a chicken sandwich and waffle potato fries. "And don’t say nothing about it 😂."



