Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Video of Daughter Sterling and Son Bronze Having a Cute Sibling Moment

The Kansas City Current co-owner is currently expecting her third baby with husband Patrick Mahomes

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany Mahomes

It’s playtime in the Mahomes household!

On Wednesday, July 24, Brittany Mahomes, whom is currently expecting her third baby, captured a cute moment between her daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and son Bronze, 19 months, as they played together in a tent.

In the video shared on her Instagram Stories, Sterling and Bronze could be heard laughing adorably from inside the turquoise and yellow tent, before the duo both appeared in the shot.

“Hello,” Brittany, 28, told her kids, who then both went back into the tent as their mom laughed.

“I’ll go in here,” added Sterling, who wore a purple tutu and light blue T-shirt.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Related: Brittany Mahomes Reveals Why Her Pregnancy with Baby No. 3 'Has Been the Hardest'

The kids’ giggles and squeals continued as Brittany moved the camera and showed her children smiling inside the tent through a little window.

“What are ya’ll doing?” asked Brittany as Sterling pressed her fingers to her lips and told her mom to “Sshhh.”

“Oh okay, sorry,” added the Kansas City Current co-owner.

“Who knew a little tent would be so entertaining 😂 @lovevery,” she captioned the clip.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Related: Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Highlights from Family 'Weekend Back Home' After European Travels

Brittany’s latest post of her kids comes after she shared a fun snap of Sterling relaxing in a pool.

In the shot, the 3-year-old could be seen chilling on her back with pink floaties around her arms and a pair of pink goggles to match.

"The life😂," the soon-to-be mom of three wrote over the picture on her Instagram Stories.

Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images Patrick and Brittany Mahomes

Brittany and her Kansas City Chiefs quarterback husband Patrick Mahomes announced they were expecting their third child together earlier this month.

On Friday, July 19, the couple, who tied the knot in 2022, revealed that they’re expecting another baby girl with the assistance of Sterling.

In a celebratory joint Instagram post, Sterling helped unveil the new baby's sex by playing a game of Tic-Tac-Toe, revealing three pink Xs in a row while wearing a pink dress. As the three pink Xs lined up, pink smoke and matching confetti were released as Patrick, 28, cuddled Sterling, who proudly held a "big sister" flag, and Brittany picked up Bronze.

“Baby Mahomes #3 is a….💙🩷,” Brittany captioned the video, while Patrick wrote in the comment section, ❤️❤️❤️.”



