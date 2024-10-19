Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photo of Husband Patrick with Son Bronze at High School Football Game

Patrick and Bronze matched in gray sweats as the family attended a local high school football game

Fernando Leon/Getty; Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes and son Bronze

Patrick Mahomes spent some father-son bonding time at a place he knows best!

In a new photo shared by Brittany Mahomes on Friday, Oct. 18, the 29-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback could be seen sitting with the couple's 22-month-old son Bronze in the bleachers at a local high school football field to watch a game together.

For the night out, Patrick wore a gray hoodie and sweats, as his youngest child matched him in a crewneck-and-sweatpants combo, both of which featured illustrations of sporting equipment such as basketballs and hockey pucks.

His parents paired the look with a baby-sized pair of black-and-white Air Jordan 1 sneakers.

"Friday night lights 🤍," Brittany, 29, captioned the snap. Patrick also reposted the image on his own Instagram Stories.

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Patrick Mahomes in October 2023.

According to The Daily Mail, the whole Mahomes crew, including daughter Sterling, 3, was in attendance at the Blue Valley West High School game. The outlet added that they were joined by Chiefs coach Andy Reid and defensive tackle Chris Jones, as they watched the sons of other Chiefs coaches in action.

"Imagine being a HS football player & seeing Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones, Andy Reid & other #Chiefs players sitting on the sideline at your game 🤩😮," wrote KSHB reporter Matt Foster, who shared a clip of Mahomes and his family on X (formerly Twitter).

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Patrick Mahomes poses with son Bronze in the bleachers of a high school football game on Saturday, Oct. 20

Patrick and Brittany's latest outing with their kids comes before the NFL star and the Chiefs face off against the 49ers at Levi's Stadium in San Francisco this weekend.

And while the Chiefs are currently undefeated for the season as they go into their next match-up with five wins, Patrick has still made sure to spend time with his loved ones amid his winning streak.

On Oct. 10, he and Brittany were joined by Bronze and Sterling as they spent a day at the Fort Worth Zoo in Texas during a bye week for the Chiefs.

According to Brittany's Instagram Stories at the time, the zoo trip featured the kids feeding giraffes, watching flamingos and checking out a "beautiful lion," with whom Patrick and Bronze had a hilarious stare-down.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes at The 2023 ESPY Awards on July 12, 2023.

The couple, currently expecting their third baby together, continue to stay connected throughout the NFL season, even during Patrick's away games.

Back in September, the quarterback spoke with PEOPLE about how he keeps in touch with his family when he's facing off against opponents outside of Kansas City.

As he put it, he relies on FaceTime calls to make it happen. “It makes the distance feel a little smaller when I’m on the road,” he said.

The Chiefs' next game is against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 20. Patrick and his teammates will then head to Las Vegas the following week to take on the Raiders.

