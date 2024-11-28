Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Video of Son Bronze Celebrating His 2nd Birthday on Thanksgiving

"How old are you today?" the Kansas City Current co-owner asked her son in the cute clip shared on Nov. 28

Brittany Mahomes is celebrating her baby boy!

On Thursday, Nov. 28, the Kansas City Current co-owner 29, shared a sweet video of son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III celebrating his second birthday on Thanksgiving.

"How old are you today?," Brittany, who is also mom to daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and is expecting a third baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, asked.

Appearing to see his father, 29, either in the room or on a TV screen, Bronze then screamed, "Daddy!," as he pointed away from the camera.

"That is daddy," Brittany laughed before asking again, "How old are you today?"

However, Bronze seemed distracted as he continued to look in the same direction where he saw his father.

"Bronze, Bronze. Hello? Bronze," Brittany continued as she moved towards him. "How old are you today?"



"Two," he finally said while raising both of his hands up.

The adorable video — which she captioned, "My babies Birthday!!!!!!!" — comes after Brittany revealed that Sterling helped decorate for her little brother’s big day.

“Did you help me decorate for Bronze’s birthday?,” she asked her daughter in a video on her Instagram Stories.

“Yes,” Sterling whispered in response.

The soon-to-be mother of three then revealed some red, black, white and yellow balloons in a corridor.

Bronze also marked his trip around the sun with his own Adidas shoe color named after him. Appearing in his father's latest Adidas commercial on Monday, Nov. 25, the toddler wore bronze-colored shoes as he rode a bronze-colored tricycle.

"For Bronze ⏰ Celebrating Bronze’s birthday with his own colorway," the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback's caption read.

Brittany took her kids to a Kansas City Current game on Saturday, Nov. 9, with Sterling and Bronze sporting bright teal Current teddy bear jackets and yellow headphones.

The proud parents are co-owners of the women's soccer team and routinely support the Current at home games.

Brittany opted for a red baseball cap with the team's logo and black pants with a white hoodie. Another clip the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared on her Instagram Stories included Sterling excitedly waving a flag while cheering on the Current.

Later, Brittany posted more photos on her Instagram grid, including sitting at a white table with her two little ones at the match, a shot snuggling up with Sterling, one of Bronze holding a flag and a final group photo that showed her kneeling down with her arms around her children.

"Game day babies😍🩵," Brittany captioned the carousel.

A few days later, the mom and her little ones were photographed on the sidelines as they attended the Kansas City Chiefs home game against the Denver Broncos.

While cheering on her husband, Brittany showed off Sterling's stylish outfit, complete with a jean jacket made in honor of the toddler's dad. The white denim jacket was embellished with yellow and red hearts down the sleeve, the family's last name on the hood and Patrick's jersey number 15 on the back.

