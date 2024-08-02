Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump in Stylish Workout Videos

The Kansas City Current co-owner shares children Sterling, 3, and Bronze, 20 months, with husband Patrick Mahomes

brittany mahomes/instagram

Brittany Mahomes is keeping active during pregnancy number three!

The Kansas City Current co-owner posted two videos that showed her working out on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, August 1 — and also gave fans a peek at her growing baby bump.

Mahomes and her husband Patrick Mahomes, both 28, announced that they are expecting their third child together on July 12. They are currently parents to daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 20 months.

In her first Instagram Stories workout clip on Aug. 1 , the expectant mom performed several slams with an exercise ball while wearing an orange sports bra and red sports pants, both by Vitality, as well as white sneakers. Brittany's hair was tied back in a ponytail and her baby bump was visible as she completed the move.

brittany mahomes/instagram Brittany Mahomes working out

As well as keeping fit, it appeared Brittany is also having her own Brat summer, as she soundtracked her clip with Charli xcx's song "360" from her new album Brat.

In her second Instagram Stories video, Brittany gave her followers another glimpse of her pregnant belly, wearing the same workout gear as she performed slow squats with her heels rested up on a circular weight that lay flat on the ground.

"Love a good burn out," she wrote over the clip, adding two applause emoji and a soundtrack of "The Best Part" by gardenstate and Bien.

brittany mahomes/instagram Brittany Mahomes working out

Brittany and Patrick first revealed their exciting baby news in a joint Instagram Reel on July 12, sharing a cute video of their current family of four taking part in a photo shoot while wearing all-white looks. The two parents, along with Sterling and Bronze, laughed, smiled and danced together with sonograms of the new baby, whose imminent arrival Brittany and Patrick confirmed in the post's caption.

"Round three, here we come 🤍," they wrote alongside Reel, later revealing that they're expecting another girl.

Since announcing her third pregnancy, Brittany has been sharing plenty of cute posts of her two kids, including a fun day out to see their dad at his Kansas City Chiefs training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Mo. on Saturday, July 27.

Ethan Miller/Getty Brittany and Patrick Mahomes with their daughter Sterling and son Bronze, and Patrick's mom Randi

Posting on both her Instagram Stories and Instagram grid, the former soccer player gave her followers a glimpse at the sweet family day, which included a photo of the family of four on the field. Brittany and Patrick both smiled wide as they each held one of their children.

"The best day❤️," she captioned the snap, which her husband commented on with some cute heart emojis.

On her Instagram Stories, Brittany shared plenty of behind-the-scenes details from the day, including close-ups of her kids' red-and-white outfits, and a sweet snap of the duo facing away from camera toward the field.

"Wanted to go play with dad the entire time," she captioned the shot.



